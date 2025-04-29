The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 preview: Ellie and Dina continue their journey in Seattle

Following the release of episode 3, a preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 premiered on April 27, 2025. With episode 4 being the midpoint for this season, the preview promises the arrival of new characters and even more information about what they can expect from Ellie and Dina being in Seattle as they continue on their journey to get revenge on Abby.

In the preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4, fans also finally get to see Jeffrey Wright's Isaac finally make his debut in the show.

Returning to play the role after previously portraying the character in The Last of Us: Part II, Wright's Isaac will be showcased as the leader of the W.L.F. militia as they continue to carry on their fight against the Seraphites.

Breaking down The Last of Us season 2 episode 4's preview

In the preview for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4, fans get to see Isaac in a FEDRA outfit as he is called out by a normal-looking civilian. Given that Jeffrey Wright also looks a bit younger than the other scenes in the teaser, it looks like the show will be showcasing his origins, too, in the upcoming episode.

Aside from that, Isaac can also be seen torturing a Seraphite soldier in one of the scenes.

Aside from that, fans get a further look at Ellie and Dina's journey in the upcoming episode of the show. It looks like the duo will be encountering a horde of infected in an abandoned underground railway station, as they can be seen running away from them.

In the same scene, fans can also see W.L.F. soldiers fighting the infected too teasing that there is gonna be a confrontation between them as well.

At the end of the teaser, then, fans get to see Dina and Ellie running into shelter together while Dina holds her gun against Ellie. While the reason why Dina is pointing her gun at Ellie remains to be seen, fans can certainly expect a revelation behind it if the original game is anything to go by.

In the show, the two decide to head off to Seattle following Joel's death. Their plan is to seek out Abby and bring her to justice while also taking on the W.L.F.'s.

However, what they don't know is that Seattle is more dangerous than they anticipated. This is due to the W.L.F. being at war with Seraphites, a religious group also fighting for control of Seattle.

Where and when to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 on May 4, 2025, on Max in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription to the service, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

The upcoming episode of the show will also premiere on the platform at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the show is based on The Last of Us video game series.

For further updates, stay tuned.

