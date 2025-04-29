The Last of Us season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

  • home icon
By Rohit Rajput
Modified Apr 29, 2025 19:57 GMT
A still from The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 (Image via HBO)
Following the release of episode 3, fans will be anticipating the release of The Last of Us season 2 episode 4. Set to premiere this upcoming Sunday, May 4, 2025, on Max, the episode will be the midpoint of season 2 and will see Ellie and Dina in Seattle.

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 4, fans can certainly expect to see a lot go down. As Ellie and Dina traverse through Seattle, they will be met by new threats and even learn more about Abby and exactly what the W.L.F. is, not to mention their war with the Seraphites.

What time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 come out?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 will premiere on Max at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time on May 4, 2025. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

ZoneTimeDate
Pacific Standard Time6 pmSunday, May 4, 2025
Eastern Standard Time9 pmSunday, May 4, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time1 amMonday, May 5, 2025
Indian Standard Time6:30 amMonday, May 5, 2025
Australian Eastern Standard Time11 amMonday, May 5, 2025
Central European Time3 amMonday, May 5, 2025
Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

Episode 4 of the latest season will exclusively be available to watch on Max on May 4, 2025, when it releases in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 3

It's been three months since Joel died, and Ellie is finally being let go from the hospital. Following the infected attack, Jackson is trying to rebuild itself, and amidst that, Ellie visits Joel's house to remember him. There, she meets Dina, who tells Ellie about Abby and the W.L.F. and them operating in Seattle. Ellie takes this information to Tommy, who says a council meeting is coming up regarding this situation.

At the meeting, the council discusses whether they should send some of their best men to Seattle to get revenge on Joel. Unfortunately, the council votes against this discussion. Ellie then decides to head down to Seattle herself but is joined by Dina, who lays out a plan for them to get out sneakily. They are also helped by Seth, who reveals himself to be sympathetic to their cause and wants Joel's killers to be brought to justice.

The two then set out to Seattle but along the way come across a bunch of dead Seraphites who were killed by the W.L.F. The episode then ends with them finally making it to the outskirts of the city, while in Seattle a W.L.F. crew mobilizes.

What to expect from The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

youtube-cover
Going into episode 4 of The Last of Us season 2, fans can expect to see more of the infected. In the preview, Ellie and Dina are being chased by infected in an underground railway station.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to see the debut of Jeffrey Wright's Isaac in the show, the leader of the W.L.F.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

About the author
Rohit Rajput

Rohit Rajput

Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.

Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who. 

Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture. 

Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games.

Know More

Edited by Somava
