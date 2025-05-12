The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 preview: Joel and Ellie back together

Following the premiere of The Last of Us season 2 episode 5, a preview for next week's episode was released online by Max. Given that fans lost Joel so early into the second season of the show, his loss has certainly been felt, and it looks like they will actually be getting to spend some more time with him again in episode 6; only caveat being, not in a way they expected.

Ad

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 will be a flashback outing that will bridge the events of season 1 and season 2 of the show. The episode itself will take place between the two seasons and was set up in episode 5 of the series, which ended with Ellie being woken up in her room by Joel.

So, for those expecting to see exactly what Ellie learned out of Nora, will have to wait for a while.

Ad

Trending

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 to adapt iconic moments from The Last of Us: Part II

Ad

Judging by the preview, it certainly looks like The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 is going to adapt many iconic Joel and Ellie moments from The Last of Us: Part II. Fans get a glimpse at one of those moments in the first scene of the preview as well where the two can be seen celebrating her birthday when he takes her to the space museum.

Not only that, but fans will get to see many other heartbreaking moments as well. The end of the teaser heavily hints at the fact that fans will see Ellie finally learn that Joel indeed lied to her about what went down in Seattle. Maybe the flashbacks may also explain exactly why Joel had to kill Eugene, which is another unanswered question still left for this season.

Ad

These scenes in The Last of Us: Part II were extremely pivotal to Ellie's character development in the game. In the source material, these flashbacks are sprinkled between the three days Ellie spends in Seattle and always take place after Ellie goes through something big. They continually expand on Ellie casting doubt about what happened in Salt Lake City and why the Fireflies gave up on looking for the cure.

Not just that, but the flashbacks also lets fans spend a bit more time with Joel, who unfortunately does die at the beginning of the story this time around.

Ad

When does The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 come out?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 will premiere on May 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time or 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The episode will exclusively be available to watch on Max in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. The show will be available at no further cost for those with an existing subscription. Episode 6 will also be the penultimate episode of the season. The final episode of the series will premiere the following week.

Ad

For further updates on The Last of Us season 2, be sure to stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More