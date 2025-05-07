Why does Ellie sing ‘Take On Me’ in The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 brings a significant emotional moment as Ellie sings Take On Me, a track by a-ha. Released on May 4, 2025, this episode continues to adapt the beloved video game into a compelling series, set twenty-five years after the Cordyceps outbreak.

The show is available on HBO and Max, offering fans both new viewers and seasoned game enthusiasts a deep dive into Ellie and Joel's journey.

In The Last of Us, season 2 episode 4, Ellie and Dina arrive in Seattle, following clues to find Abby and the Wolves. They take shelter in a closed-down music store where Ellie finds a guitar and plays a song.

Dina, who is with her, pays great attention; the scene becomes a private, quiet moment between them. Much of The Last of Us Part II is based on this sequence, in which Ellie plays a song to express herself.

Ellie’s rendition of Take On Me holds significant emotional weight. It reminds her of her bond with Joel and the lessons he taught her, as well as symbolizing her internal struggles and evolving relationships.

How is Take On Me connected to Joel in The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

Ellie's tribute to Joel

Ellie’s performance of Take On Me is a direct tribute to Joel, her father figure, and their connection. Music has always been a central theme in both the game and the show, connecting Ellie and Joel in profound ways. Ellie's song is one she picked up on the guitar, an instrument Joel gave her.

The song honours their time together and keeps him alive in her memory. Dina's emotional response to the song emphasises the close link between the people, indicating that others feel Ellie's sorrow.

The significance of music in their relationship

Joel taught Ellie how to play the guitar, and it’s through this that she finds solace after his death. Her choice of "Take On Me" as the song she plays for Dina in The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 has profound significance.

It not only reminds Ellie of Joel but also signals a turning point in her character development. Music offers a brief escape as she battles the trauma of his loss. This time draws attention to the quiet healing process Ellie goes through as she discovers solace in the music Joel taught her.

Ellie’s relationship with Dina

Ellie’s song performance also sets the stage for her growing relationship with Dina. In the series, Dina listens to the song with appreciation, and it is obvious that her feelings for Ellie are evolving.

The song’s lyrics, which include “I’ll be comin’ for your love, okay,” subtly hint at Ellie and Dina’s evolving romance. With Ellie discovering a sense of stability and emotional connection in Dina amid her sorrow for Joel, the scene offers viewers insight into the emotional depth of their relationship.

What happened to Joel in The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

Joel’s death and its impact on Ellie

The story of The Last of Us still resonates with Joel's passing. By season two, Ellie is still struggling with the death of her father figure. Ellie's sorrow and rage are clear in the earlier episodes, and her fight to go on is a main topic.

Ellie’s Growing Emotional Journey

As Ellie moves forward in her journey, Joel’s death lingers in the background, shaping her decisions and actions. In The Last of Us season 2 episode 4, Ellie's emotional turning point is in the music shop.

It's a quiet time, but Ellie is opening up to Dina and others, indicating her healing ability. Ellie has always used music to express herself; this performance honours Joel and helps her find her place in the post-apocalyptic world without him.

You can stream The Last of Us season 2 on HBO.

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More