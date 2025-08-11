Andrew Schulz suggests American Eagle has capitalized on this part of Sydney Sweeney’s body to market jeans in controversial ads

The controversy surrounding American Eagle’s campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney has been buzzing on the internet. Many have accused the ad of containing racial undertones. Members of the podcast community have also been sharing their reactions and opinions on the campaign.

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz has now given his views on American Eagle's ad campaign. In the August 9 episode of The Brilliant Idiots, Schulz and his co-host Charlamagne tha God discussed the controversy around the ad. During the episode, the two played the controversial ad video, in which Sweeney can be heard saying,

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

While discussing the pun intended in the ad and the controversy surrounding it, Andrew Schulz offered an unusual opinion. Although the ad talked about Sweeney's eyes and hair, Schulz opined that the denim label is capitalizing on a different body part of the Euphoria alum. He said,

"What they're actually saying is that Sydney Sweeney has great t*ts...Everybody knows Sydney Sweeney has generational knocks… So, they're doing a little tongue-in-cheek nod to be like, 'Yeah, she has great genes.' It's like those are the great genes part. Nobody is like, 'Oh my god, Sydney Sweeney has the most beautiful eyes I've ever seen... But the tits are absolutely exceptional. With all due respect, they're so good they can sell jeans."

Schulz also explained to Charlamagne tha God why some people are alleging the ad to be "Nazi propaganda."

"People are upset because they think that it's reinforcing this idea that blond-haired, blue-eyed, white women are the most beautiful or whatever, and that that's like the Nazi propaganda, where it's like, what should Germans look like? Blonde hair, blue-eyed Aryan race or whatever," Schulz added.

Andrew Schulz commented on the controversy, saying that people had “projected their insecurity” onto the campaign and “made things up” online. He went on to question the notion of “body positivity,” asking, why can’t Sweeney "be positive" about her body?

Concluding their discussion, Charlamagne said that he would not have thought of any "Nazi propaganda" in the ad if no context were given to him.

American Eagle's take on Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign

Screenshot of American Eagle's statement (Image via Instagram/@americaneagle)

American Eagle partnered with the Americana star to promote its fall 2025 collection under the Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign. Under this campaign, the brand had played with the words "Jeans" and "Genes." The pun stirred a controversy, and many have accused American Eagle of promoting eugenics.

After much debate, American Eagle issued a statement on August 1 via Instagram and made it clear that the campaign was "always about Jeans."

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans, her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone," the statement read.

On August 3, Sweeney was heckled while attending her movie premiere. A woman in the crowd outside the theater was heard shouting, “Stop the ad, that is being racist.”

