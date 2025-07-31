Andy Signore mocks the outrage surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign, claiming it ultimately gives actress “more airtime”

Andy Signore slammed the recent criticism American Eagle faced over their new ad campaign featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. For those unfamiliar, American Eagle and Sweeney are currently facing backlash following the release of the retailer's fall campaign titled &quot;Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,&quot; launched on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.The public backlash from the campaign stems from the play on the words &quot;genes&quot; and &quot;jeans.&quot; In one video, Sydney Sweeney is seen zipping up her pants while lying down. As she turns to the camera, she says:&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.&quot;On July 30, Andy Signore took to his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, claiming that the outrage surrounding the campaign was &quot;silly.&quot;&quot;This story just seems so silly. The fact that we're all talking about it is exactly what they wanted. And all this outrage, I personally find it so silly. We are just offended by everything. And they knew what they were doing,&quot; Signore stated.Signore reviewed reports from Vanity Fair, which state that the Anyone But You actress and American Eagle are getting slammed for focusing on a &quot;white blonde, blue-eyed&quot; woman discussing her &quot;genes.&quot;Others are criticizing the campaign for promoting the male gaze, drawing parallels to the 1980 Calvin Klein campaign featuring Brooke Shields, who was 15 at the time. The ad faced significant backlash for allegedly &quot;s*xualizing a child,&quot; the report stated.However, Andy claimed that the simple wordplay between &quot;jeans&quot; and &quot;genes&quot; was being overcomplicated by people who were connecting it to historical and cultural complexes. He shared that initially, he didn't give the controversy much attention and didn't find it worth covering, because he didn't think people were outraged.However, he added that as the clip spread, more people became upset, which fueled the controversy, giving it &quot;more airtime.&quot;&quot;That's always what happens in these things, the people out there complaining end up giving it more airtime, and then everyone comes out and defends it,&quot; Signore said.&quot;I think she's just making fun of the accent&quot; - Andy Signore on Doja Cat's reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaignFurthermore, in his YouTube video, Andy Signore reacted to rapper Doja Cat's mockery of Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign. The Juicy rapper took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 29, repeating the actress's words from the campaign with an accent.&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,&quot; Doja Cat stated.Doja's parody gained significant traction online, further fueling the controversy. However, Andy suggested that the Streets rapper was likely mocking Sydney's accent, based on how she delivered her line.&quot;And I wonder everyone's like 'Doja Cat's calling her out' and yeah, I think she's just making fun of the accent, but who knows? Who knows? She hasn't said anything else beyond that sort of mockery that she put out there,&quot; he said.Signore further argued that the popularity of the American Eagle jeans was a result of Sydney Sweeney's fame, rather than the advertisement, saying:&quot;Look, the people are buying the jeans cuz Sydney Sweeney is hot right now. She's the popular IT girl, and people wear what celebrities wear. That's why the jeans are going up, not because of these ads, not because of anything else.&quot;Andy Signore's full commentary is available on his official YouTube channel.