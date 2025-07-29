“Astronomer can’t seem to move on”: Andy Signore criticizes tech company for hiring Gwyneth Paltrow as their spokesperson amid Andy Byron scandal

Podcaster Andy Signore criticized U.S. tech company Astronomer for hiring actress Gwyneth Paltrow as their spokesperson in the wake of the viral Andy Byron kiss-cam scandal. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, on July 28, 2025, Signore called out the company for allegedly trying to capitalize on controversy instead of moving past it.&quot;Astronomer, the company that fired the couple that was caught having an affair via the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert—well, they don’t seem to want this news to end. So, they enlisted Gwyneth Paltrow to make a commercial for them...But what’s interesting is Astronomer can’t seem to move on,&quot; Signore remarked.Previously, on July 16, 2025, during a Coldplay concert in Boston, Astronomer’s then-CEO Andy Byron and ex-Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were seen hugging on the kiss cam. However, once they realized they were on the stadium screen, the pair abruptly pulled away.The clip instantly went viral across social media, dominating feeds with memes, commentary, and public speculation. In the days that followed, both Andy Byron and Kristen Cabot resigned from their positions at Astronomer.Just as the buzz began to settle, Astronomer reignited public attention by releasing a promotional video on July 26 via X (formerly Twitter), featuring Gwyneth Paltrow as a &quot;temporary spokesperson.&quot; The ad was produced in collaboration with Ryan Reynolds’ company, Maximum Effort (as per Business Insider).In his podcast video, Signore criticized the company's decision to cast Paltrow as their temporary spokesperson, calling it a deliberate attempt to stir the pot. According to him, rather than letting the controversy blow over, the company amplified it by involving Paltrow, who was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.&quot;What a weird decision for Gwyneth Paltrow to consciously couple up with Astronomer right now,&quot; he remarked.Andy Signore highlights Gwyneth Paltrow’s role as Astronomer spokesperson amidst the kiss-cam scandalGwyneth Paltrow (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned podcast episode, Andy Signore highlighted how Gwyneth Paltrow’s decision to act as Astronomer’s temporary spokesperson amidst the kiss-cam scandal could prove problematic. As reported by Page Six on July 22, 2025, the scandal erupted when Andy Byron and Kristen Cabot were caught on the Coldplay concert's jumbotron. The awkward moment was further amplified when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented on it from the stage.&quot;Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,&quot; he said.Signore noted that Martin’s public remark intensified the fallout for Byron. Even the Page Six report from July 22 revealed that Byron was considering legal action against Coldplay for the public embarrassment and reputational damage caused by Martin’s comment.Given the potential for a lawsuit, Signore criticized Gwyneth Paltrow's timing, especially in light of her history with Martin. He questioned whether it was wise or fair for her to step into a situation involving her ex-husband and his band.&quot;I can’t imagine Chris Martin’s lawyers, Coldplay’s lawyers aren’t advising them to say nothing. Do not say anything. Do not give this guy (Andy Byron) any more ammo… So, Gwyneth stepping into this just feels so messy,&quot; he explained.Signore also speculated whether Paltrow had consulted Martin before making her move.&quot;Did she ask Chris? She had to have, right? They have kids together. She must have asked,&quot; he said.He further reported that Gwyneth: The Biography, an unauthorized tell-all by bestselling author Amy Odell, was slated for release in summer 2025. The podcaster then implied that Paltrow’s decision to align with the tech company might be a &quot;distraction&quot; before the book's release.Andy Signore also cited PR expert Molly McPherson, noting that, according to her, Paltrow’s involvement in the Byron scandal was no accident—and that it felt like she knew “exactly what she’s doing.”&quot;She’s trying to take the spotlight from something else, this book about her that’s coming, to focus on something else—uh, which was this (referring to her video for Astronomer),&quot; Signore added.He further remarked that the actress “probably got paid a pretty penny” to take on the role as the company's temporary spokesperson. Still, he found Paltrow’s decision to associate herself with such a controversial situation to be a “weird thing to tap into.”Astronomer is a New York-based data software company with major clients like Apple and Uber. Following the viral video and subsequent resignation involving its former CEO, Pete DeJoy has stepped into the role of CEO.In other news, Gwyneth Paltrow has also been focusing on her return to the big screen. She is currently working on a film titled Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and co-starring Timothée Chalamet.