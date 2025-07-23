Gwyneth Paltrow's biography reveals intimate details about relationship with Ben Affleck, Perez Hilton calls it "tame by gay standards!"

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on details from Gwyneth Paltrow’s biography. In the book, she revealed intimate details about her relationship with Ben Affleck. On July 23, 2025, Hilton reacted to Paltrow’s revelation with a post on X captioned:

Ad

"This is tame by gay standards!"

Perez Hilton reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow's biography revealing epic bedroom act (Image via X/@ThePerezHilton)

In the article linked to the post, Hilton cited the July 16, 2025, People Magazine report. As per this report, Amy Odell’s brand-new book Gwyneth: The Biography detailed a moment between Paltrow and her late friend, makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, where the actress spoke freely about what she liked during her intimate moments with Affleck.

Ad

Trending

In an excerpt from the book obtained by the outlet, Odell said:

"She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their s*x life…She told [her makeup artist and friend Kevyn] Aucoin one day that she loved when Affleck [engaged in a certain s*x act]"

Commenting on this news, Hilton noted that while People Magazine hinted at the act, the specific details were "kept under wraps."

Ad

However, the podcaster then reported that the July 20, 2025, Page Six report had also covered the same topic. In this report, the previously missing details were spelled out.

"It was the ribald side of her that her friends knew well but that the public didn’t see... She told Kevyn Aucoin in his London hotel room one day after lunch that she loved when Affleck ‘tea-bagged’ her," Hilton added (citing Odell from the Page Six)

Ad

Perez Hilton further advised readers to take this news "with a grain of salt," especially since Paltrow herself had never directly admitted to the story. Still, Hilton said if the story is true, then it was indeed "spicy."

Amy Odell’s new biography reveals details about Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck’s romance and their eventual breakup

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck (Image via Getty)

As per the July 16, 2025, People magazine report, Amy Odell’s book, Gwyneth: The Biography, detailed Gwyneth Paltrow’s romance with Ben Affleck. She also explained the personal struggles that ultimately led to their breakup.

Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck began dating in late 1997. At the time, the Shakespeare in Love actress had recently broken up with Brad Pitt. Ben Affleck was on the brink of stardom with Good Will Hunting.

In an excerpt published in the People Magazine report, Odell revealed that many of Paltrow’s friends initially believed Affleck was a better intellectual match for her. However, serious concerns quickly surfaced.

She explained that the Argo actor was already grappling with alcoholism. He also had a gambling problem when he met Paltrow. These issues soon began to affect their dynamic.

Ad

"Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth. Her friends had reservations about him because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth," Odell explained.

Odell further described how Paltrow’s friends felt that Affleck didn’t value her the way she deserved. While Paltrow made efforts to build intimacy and normalcy in the relationship, he often chose to spend time with his friends instead.

Ad

"Her friends felt like he did not appreciate her… She would be making dinner, and he would want to go out with the guys. A friend said that Gwyneth would compare him to [the guys in] Entourage," Odell wrote.

The People magazine report also detailed that Paltrow and Affleck dated on and off for almost three years. Their relationship came to an end shortly after the release of Paltrow’s film Shakespeare in Love in 1998.

Ad

Odell also observed that Paltrow and Affleck shared strong physical chemistry. However, deeper issues, particularly Affleck’s self-destructive behavior, made it difficult for the relationship to survive.

"Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses," Amy Odell wrote.

Despite the split, Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow remained on friendly terms. They also starred together in the romantic drama Bounce (2000).

Ben Affleck's most recent acting role was in the 2023 thriller Hypnotic. That same year, he also directed and starred in the sports drama Air.

On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow is working on a new movie titled Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, alongside Timothée Chalamet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More