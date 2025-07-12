Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner seen together at Fenway Park amid ongoing public interest in their dynamic

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's recent sighting together has again raised questions regarding their current dynamic. The exes, married for more than a decade and with three children in common, were seen hanging out together at Fenway Park in Boston on July 11.

While the two have been apart since 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018, such sightings keep fueling speculations about whether or not their relationship has moved forward beyond cordial co-parenting.

This trip is especially timely, as Ben Affleck's private life has been the subject of new scrutiny with his recent breakup with Jennifer Lopez. The actor and Garner, who are both sporting casual attire, were snapped sitting and discussing the Boston Red Sox game with their kids.

Because they have such comfort around each other and a history of having close family relationships, many are now speculating: might Affleck and Garner be more than just buddy exes?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend Sox game

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted on Friday evening at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park with two of their three youngest children, 16-year-old Seraphina and 13-year-old Samuel.

Their oldest daughter, Violet, didn’t join them. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sat in the front row and were spotted by NESN cameras. Commentator Dave O'Brien said during the broadcast, "Great Red Sox family right there, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids."

Affleck, a Boston native and Red Sox fan, wore a green hat. Garner looked relaxed beside him, and the two were deep in conversation. Affleck playfully nudged her when he noticed the cameras on them.

Jennifer Garner smiled back, contributing to the friendly energy that fans and audience detected throughout the coverage. The encounter has since gone viral on the internet, as social media users have been praising the couple's renewed chemistry.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer back together?

Expand Tweet

While the appearance of a reconciled family outing, there is no indication Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are in a relationship again. Since they broke up, they have always maintained a close co-parenting relationship and frequently been seen together at activities involving their kids.

Sources familiar with the couple have repeatedly stressed that family and respect for one another remain their priorities.

Although their Fenway Park date might have revived public speculation of a rekindling, sources indicate the couple's relationship is based on years of co-parenting and real friendship, not any revived romantic feelings.

Jennifer Garner, specifically, has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018. The couple has maintained a fairly low profile and shunned the public eye, a far cry from Affleck's celebrity romance with Jennifer Lopez.

More details on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Expand Tweet

Ben's latest marriage, to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, broke down earlier this year. Following their romance in the early 2000s, in 2021, the pair became a media darling. The pair became engaged for the second time in April 2022, 20 years after their first engagement and marriage in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Jennifer Lopez, who had also legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, frequently discussed their second chance at love in interviews as well as through song.

But in only two years of marriage, rumors of distance and tension had begun to emerge in mid-2024. Gossip surrounding their relationship escalated, and by August, Lopez had finally filed for divorce. The split was finalized after a few months, bringing an end to what was one of the most publicized celebrity unions in recent history.

The couple did not have children together, though Lopez has 17-year-old twins with her former husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has his three children with Garner.

Now that Affleck is back to quieter family scenes and going on with co-parenting with Garner, public interest in his private life continues to be high.

