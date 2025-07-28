  • home icon
  "Woke is broke" — Tim Pool reacts to Sydney Sweeney's viral American Eagle ad campaign causing company stocks to soar

“Woke is broke” — Tim Pool reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s viral American Eagle ad campaign causing company stocks to soar

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:15 GMT
&quot;Echo Valley&quot; European Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Sydney Sweeney attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Image via Getty)

American Eagle has collaborated with Sydney Sweeney for its Fall '25 campaign. The apparel label unveiled its "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign on Wednesday. An ad campaign featuring the Euphoria star wearing AE denim popped up on the internet. Following this, the company's stock shot up. According to NBC, the 35 percent battered stock rose 4 percent on Thursday.

Podcaster Tim Pool gave his reaction to the stock's success in his July 25 YouTube video. The commentator reported the stock rally, linking it to a new campaign with Sweeney.

"And just like that, ladies and gentlemen, the news is clear. Woke is broke... [Sydney Sweeney] did an ad campaign for American Eagle, and the stock is soaring. People are now posting comparison pictures of American Eagle a few years ago and what they're doing now, with Sydney Sweeney showing her b*tt. And the stock is rallying," Tim said.
Tim Pool commented that American Eagle didn't get much success with featuring "morbidly obese" models. He said that there was a time when brands would star "attractive" people in their ads, but later adopted a "weird critical theory." Pool said:

"I remember these viral images where they had, like, a morbidly obese, hairy woman on the side of a building, and it would be like Calvin Klein, and everybody was like, I don't want to be that... They tried moving away from this for some weird critical theory ad campaign stuff where they're like, "You can be morbidly obese. Everybody likes it." And nobody liked it."
Tim went on to say that "s*x sells" and if a company decides to follow this, people would invest in the company. Pool also linked "woke" campaigns with tumbling stocks of companies.

"There's a logic and an emotion here. The logic is quite simple. If you're a company and you say, "Hey, we've decided sex sells," people are going to go... You see, there was this idea that popped up during the woke era. Any company that decides to prioritize ideology over the functioning of their company is going to go down in stock," Pool said.
More about American Eagle's Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign

The denim label partnered with Sydney Sweeney to create a campaign for its fall-centric denim collection. The company unveiled the campaign on July 23 with an ad and posted a series of pictures featuring Sweeney wearing their collection. The company's president said that the Anyone But You star "brings allure" to the brand.

In the press release, the statement of the President and Executive Creative Director - AE & Aerie, Jennifer Foyle, reads:

“With Sydney Sweeney front and center, she brings the allure, and we add the flawless wardrobe for the winning combo of ease, attitude, and a little mischief.”

The press release also included Sweeney's thoughts on the label. The brand quotes her response when she was asked about her favorite denim. Sweeney's statement read:

“There is something so effortless about American Eagle—it’s the perfect balance of being put-together but still feeling like yourself.”
While the new partnership upticked the stock performance, many have been calling out the label for alleged racism. In one of the posts, the AE used the interplay of words "genes" and "jeans" for their Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign. This made many call the label racist.

Screenshot of netizens' reactions to American Eagle's new Ad campaign
Screenshot of netizens' reactions to American Eagle's new Ad campaign (Image via Insatgram/@americaneagle)

As a part of the collaboration, American Eagle has also dropped The Sydney Jean collection, which is inspired by Sweeney's style.

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Edited by Maithreyi S
