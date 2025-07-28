  • home icon
  Is Sydney Sweeney playing a boxer in "Christy"? Paul Walter Hauser says actress "doesn't get enough credit" for her acting

Is Sydney Sweeney playing a boxer in ”Christy”? Paul Walter Hauser says actress “doesn’t get enough credit” for her acting

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:25 GMT
Lionsgate
Sydney Sweeney will portray Christy Martin in her upcoming film (Image via Getty)

Sydney Sweeney’s co-star Paul Walter Hauser has recently claimed that the actress does not get enough praise for her acting skills. Notably, Sydney will next appear in the biopic Christy, where she will play boxer Christy Martin.

Paul Walter Hauser appeared for an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on July 27, 2025, where he referred to his upcoming film Americana, saying that it is releasing on August 15 this year. He mentioned that it also has Sydney Sweeney among the lead cast members.

Rich told Paul that he was sounding like “Charlie Brown’s teacher” after saying the name of Sydney. Walter then referred to the actress, as he stated:

“You know, she doesn’t get enough credit though. I think...she plays a boxer in this movie that’s going to be at TIFF, Toronto Film Festival. And I think this role is really going to turn some heads.”
The actor stated that he and Sweeney have a lot of scenes with each other in Americana. The Cobra Kai star subsequently began speaking about an incident where a car was damaged while driving. He said that Sydney knew how to drive and fix a car at the same time.

Paul recalled that the engine of the car was “flooded”, but Sydney Sweeney was not worried at all. Paul referred to The White Lotus star’s reaction by saying:

“She’s like, ‘I got it. We’re good. I don’t need help.’ And then like did a bunch of stuff and got the car going again and backed out of a ditch, and I’m like, ‘This woman is so capable, it’s scary. She’s really talented.’”

Sydney Sweeney shares a glimpse of her look from Christy

As mentioned, the Spokane, Washington native is playing Christy Martin in her new film. According to USA Today, Christy will bring the true story of the professional boxer, who was active for almost 23 years and won a lot of accolades.

On July 21, 2025, Sydney Sweeney took to her Instagram handle to reveal her look in the film. The photo features the Anyone But You star in the middle of a boxing ring. Sydney mentioned the name of the film in the caption. The picture included the logo of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Christy is scheduled to premiere in September this year.

Back in November 2024, Sydney also shared a lengthy statement on Instagram with a snap where she was seen posing with Christy Martin. The actress confirmed in the caption that filming was complete, adding that the boxer’s story was an inspiration.

Sydney Sweeney wrote that she was thankful for the fact that Martin was with her for all this time, and added:

“There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment – it made me want to cry.”
In addition, The Handmaid’s Tale star revealed how she gained some weight for her role, as she spoke to W Magazine. She said that the transformation led to a situation where certain clothes did not fit her at one point, and continued:

“I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating, I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”
Meanwhile, Christy’s theatrical release date has not been confirmed yet. The sports drama, directed by David Michôd, also features other popular faces, such as Ben Foster and Merritt Wever.

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
