Is Sydney Sweeney playing a boxer in ”Christy”? Paul Walter Hauser says actress “doesn’t get enough credit” for her acting

Sydney Sweeney’s co-star Paul Walter Hauser has recently claimed that the actress does not get enough praise for her acting skills. Notably, Sydney will next appear in the biopic Christy, where she will play boxer Christy Martin.Paul Walter Hauser appeared for an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on July 27, 2025, where he referred to his upcoming film Americana, saying that it is releasing on August 15 this year. He mentioned that it also has Sydney Sweeney among the lead cast members.Rich told Paul that he was sounding like “Charlie Brown’s teacher” after saying the name of Sydney. Walter then referred to the actress, as he stated:“You know, she doesn’t get enough credit though. I think...she plays a boxer in this movie that’s going to be at TIFF, Toronto Film Festival. And I think this role is really going to turn some heads.”The actor stated that he and Sweeney have a lot of scenes with each other in Americana. The Cobra Kai star subsequently began speaking about an incident where a car was damaged while driving. He said that Sydney knew how to drive and fix a car at the same time.Paul recalled that the engine of the car was “flooded”, but Sydney Sweeney was not worried at all. Paul referred to The White Lotus star’s reaction by saying:“She’s like, ‘I got it. We’re good. I don’t need help.’ And then like did a bunch of stuff and got the car going again and backed out of a ditch, and I’m like, ‘This woman is so capable, it’s scary. She’s really talented.’”Sydney Sweeney shares a glimpse of her look from Christy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs mentioned, the Spokane, Washington native is playing Christy Martin in her new film. According to USA Today, Christy will bring the true story of the professional boxer, who was active for almost 23 years and won a lot of accolades.On July 21, 2025, Sydney Sweeney took to her Instagram handle to reveal her look in the film. The photo features the Anyone But You star in the middle of a boxing ring. Sydney mentioned the name of the film in the caption. The picture included the logo of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Christy is scheduled to premiere in September this year.Back in November 2024, Sydney also shared a lengthy statement on Instagram with a snap where she was seen posing with Christy Martin. The actress confirmed in the caption that filming was complete, adding that the boxer’s story was an inspiration.Sydney Sweeney wrote that she was thankful for the fact that Martin was with her for all this time, and added:“There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment – it made me want to cry.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition, The Handmaid’s Tale star revealed how she gained some weight for her role, as she spoke to W Magazine. She said that the transformation led to a situation where certain clothes did not fit her at one point, and continued:“I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating, I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”Meanwhile, Christy’s theatrical release date has not been confirmed yet. The sports drama, directed by David Michôd, also features other popular faces, such as Ben Foster and Merritt Wever.