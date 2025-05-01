Who is Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend? Melanie King responds to his "cheating" rumors with Sydney Sweeney, calls him "an absolute sc*mbag"

On May 1, 2025, YouTuber Melanie King offered her thoughts on the dating rumors surrounding The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar, following their close interactions at the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival.

According to People Magazine, Brandon Sklenar has been dating personal trainer and nutritionist Courtney Salviolo since 2020.

As reported by Page Six on April 28, a viral TikTok video captured Sklenar standing closely behind Sweeney as she danced in front of him.

This ignited relationship rumors, particularly after the Euphoria star's alleged separation from fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Subsequently, Melanie King addressed the cheating rumors surrounding Sklenar and Sweeney on X. She labelled Sklenar a "sc*mbag" for "betraying" his It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni amid his legal feud with Blake Lively.

"Brandon Sklenar cheating on his live-in girlfriend of 5 years with Sydney Sweeney? Dude is an absolute sc*mbag for betraying Justin Baldoni and pushing the lie that Blake Lively was s*xually harassed by him, knowing damn well it wasn’t true," Melanie said.

Brandon Sklenar previously showed support for Lively by sharing her s*xual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni from December 2024 in an Instagram story. In the story, he tagged the Gossip Girl alum with a heart emoji, as reported by Variety in December 2024.

Melanie compared him to actor Ryan Reynolds, calling him out for "monkey branching" from one relationship to another, aiming to advance his career.

"Now he’s monkey branching like Ryan Reynolds did with women to help his career. Casting couch bottom," King said.

According to People Magazine, Brandon Sklenar and Courtney Salviolo have made several public appearances together, including at the It Ends With Us premiere in August 2024, and the premiere of 1923 season 2 in February 2025.

Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino break up?

According to People, on April 28, 2023, Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a diamond ring in her left hand, accompanied by Jonathan Davino in New York City, sparking engagement rumors.

While Sydney and Jonathan have not officially confirmed their separation, multiple reports suggest that the couple has quietly called off their alleged engagement.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino in Paris - July 11, 2024 (Image via Getty)

In March, a source told People Magazine that things between the couple “have been rocky for a long time.”

On March 31, 2025, another insider told the same outlet that the 27-year-old actress is focused on her work and ongoing projects.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

The insider said that her upcoming wedding made her "overwhelmed" and "she didn't feel right about it." They also added that Sydney Sweeney is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago," noting, "this is what she wants to focus on right now, she's not ready to settle down."

The source concluded:

"They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

While speculations are being made, the couple has neither officially confirmed their engagement nor reported a breakup.

