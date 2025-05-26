Podcaster and social media commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Taylor Swift's re-recorded track Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), being used in the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

Hilton shared his thoughts on X on May 26, 2025, via a post that linked an article on his blog. The blog was titled:

Taylor Swift Makes Rare Social Media Return AND Debuts A Reputation Re-Record -- She's SO Back!!!

Taylor Swift recently debuted a re-recorded version of her hit 2017 track Look What You Made Me Do, from her sixth studio album Reputation, in the dystopian drama, The Handmaid’s Tale. The track was featured in season six episode nine, which aired on May 19, 2025, during a crucial scene.

In his blog post, Hilton speculated that the use of Swift's Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in The Handmaid's Tale was more than just a random musical placement.

"Get ready y'all. It seems like Reputation (Taylor's Version) might actually be coming this time!" he wrote.

Hilton theorized that The Handmaid's Tale series creators intentionally fed into the buzz surrounding the potential release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). He stated that on May 20, just a day after the episode aired, The Handmaid's Tale's official X account posted a now-deleted post with a caption that seemed to mimic Swift's own album branding style.

The tweet read:

"Rebellion (June's version). A new episode of #TheHandmaidsTale is now streaming on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus."

Hilton further stated that the reference was no coincidence, suggesting that The Handmaid's Tale's showrunners "knew exactly what they were doing with the new Reputation release." He linked the deliberate language to Swift's version-naming convention used in her re-recording campaign, reinforcing the idea that the teaser was a calculated promotional move

Elisabeth Moss shares why she chose Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss (Image via Getty)

In an interview with Billboard dated May 20, 2025, Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale's star and executive producer, discussed the use of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version). She revealed that the use of the song was a deeply personal and deliberate creative decision.

As per the report, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's version) opened the penultimate episode of the Hulu series and played as a fiery anthem as Elisabeth Moss‘ June led a group of Handmaids after they pulled off a major coup in their resistance movement against Gilead.

Moss shared that incorporating a Taylor Swift song into The Handmaid's Tale had been her long-standing dream.

"I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," she shared.

Beyond professional admiration, Moss explained how Taylor Swift had personally inspired her. As a self-identified Swiftie, Moss acknowledged that the connection to Swift's music extended to more than just herself, resonating with the entire cast of the show.

"Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it's such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show," Moss added.

The song’s inclusion in the series was also the result of a creative collaboration between Moss and the show's editor, Wendy Hallam Martin. Moss recounted how she had explicitly asked Martin to find space for a Taylor Swift track in the final episodes, focusing particularly on the music cue that would open episode nine.

"All the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!” she said.

In recent news, Taylor Swift has been nominated in six categories in the upcoming American Music Awards, slated to air on May 26, 2025, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

On the other hand, the Hulu series, The Handmaid's Tale, is heading towards its series finale, with the last episode scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

