“This friendship is definitely over”: Kjersti Flaa reacts to reports of Taylor Swift wishing she had “never met” Blake Lively

Journalist Kjersti Flaa recently reacted to Taylor Swift reportedly regretting her friendship with Blake Lively. On May 22, 2025, a source close to Swift said to the Daily Mail that her friendship with Lively was filled with "red flags."

Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to note that Taylor Swift's partner, Travis Kelce, also followed suit by unfollowing Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and keeping his distance from the couple.

Kjersti commented that she foresaw this alleged friendship being split and that she had begun predicting and reporting on this for the past two weeks.

"I said this for a while now, that I think, you know, this friendship is definitely over," she said.

The alleged rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively explored

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni fired back with a $400 million defamation countersuit, alleging that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had attempted to tarnish his reputation.

As the legal battle escalated, Taylor Swift’s name repeatedly surfaced in court filings. Baldoni's attorneys argued that Lively allegedly sent him a text message referring to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons" to coerce Baldoni into accepting her script rewrites.

According to People, Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, subpoenaed Swift for documents related to her connection to the film earlier this month. Swift's rep issued a statement in response to the subpoena, which read:

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions... she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release... The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.'"

The statement added that the subpoena was "designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest," and that it was only a "clickbait."

On May 22, 2025, a spokesperson for Blake Lively told People that Baldoni's legal team had withdrawn the subpoena against Swift.

"We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel... The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift... at the center of this case since day one... At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing," they said.

Freedman also sent an affidavit to the court on May 14, claiming that Blake Lively's lawyers were blackmailing Taylor Swift into pledging her support to the actress. Lively's legal team called these allegations "categorically false," and on May 15, the judge struck them from the record.

Despite her removal from the legal battle, an inside source close to Swift reported to the Daily Mail that the Blank Space singer wished she had "never met" Blake Lively. Taylor, who is godmother to three of Blake's children, felt "exploited" by Lively dragging her into the legal battle and was reportedly "relieved" that her friendship with the actress had ended. The insider told the outlet:

"Right now, if Taylor had one wish it would be that she never met Blake. Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them. When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realizes it wasn't worth all the stress Blake put her through."

The outlet also reported that Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, took his cue from his girlfriend and had been distancing himself from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

"Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni. They're vowing their break from the acting couple is permanent."

According to Page Six, Travis Kelce had unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram in late April of this year.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are yet to publicly comment on the alleged rift between them and Taylor Swift. As per People, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026.

