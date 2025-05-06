What did Taylor Swift say about "s*xual assault" in her Elle magazine essay? Kjersti Flaa questions her silence on Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni trial

Kjersti Flaa is on a spree to make videos about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama and has now talked about Taylor Swift's silence on Lively's lawsuit. Taylor Swift had also been a victim of s*xual assault and won the lawsuit against DJ David Mueller in 2017.

The pop star wrote an essay for Elle magazine in March 2019 titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30," in which she shared her life lessons. In lesson no 13, Swift wrote:

"It’s my opinion that in cases of s*xual assault, I believe the victim. Coming forward is an agonizing thing to go through.......I believe victims because I know firsthand about the shame and stigma that comes with raising your hand and saying “This happened to me.” It’s something no one would choose for themselves."

In the May 4 episode of Flaawsome Talk, the entertainment journalist pointed out Swift's silence on Blake Lively's matter despite sharing a close friendship with the Gossip Girl star. While mentioning Taylor Swift's essay, Kjersti Flaa said:

"So with this in mind, thinking that Taylor Swift has not come out and supported Blake Lively once publicly, I think it says it all."

In this episode, Flaa once again shared how she felt about Blake Lively's newly released Another Simple Favor.

In an April 29 video, Flaa discussed an exclusive report from the Daily Mail provided by an insider that says that Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds because Travis is concerned that "he could potentially be questioned." On the other hand, Flaa thinks Kelce has done this on behalf of Swift.

"I think he's doing this for Taylor. Maybe I'm romantic, but I feel like he is. You know, this is a favor to her to say, you know, so she doesn't have to take a stand against Blake," Flaa said in the video.

When Taylor Swift fought against s*xual assault

During a 2013 concert in Denver, Swift alleged that David Mueller had groped her while posing for a meet-and-greet photo. In June 2013, Muller lost his job at the KYGO radio station when Taylor's team reported this incident to the management. In September 2015, Muller filed a defamation lawsuit against Swift, seeking $3 million in damages.

In October 2015, the pop singer filed an official lawsuit against Muller, accusing him of assault and battery, mainly for "reaching under her skirt and groping her." After testimony from both, Muller was found guilty in August 2017.

Swift demanded $1 as a token only and pledged to donate money to organizations working in the field of s*xual assault victims' betterment. Taylor Swift was praised for her bold testimony in the court and became a voice of s*xual assault victims.

Reportedly, Taylor Swift is being subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Baldoni's legal fight. Swift's name was earlier dragged into this legal tussle when Baldoni's side accused Lively of using her strong connections to take over the production, alluding to Swift.

