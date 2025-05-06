What was the 2017 Bow Wow Challenge? Rapper Bow Wow admits to "fake flexing" in the past on Shannon Sharpe's podcast

Shad Moss, popularly known as Bow Wow, recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, where he opened up about "fake flexing" he did in 2017 by uploading a private jet travel picture on Instagram, which led to the viral Bow Wow challenge.

Ad

In May 2017, the rapper shared an image on Instagram suggesting he was traveling in a private jet. However, he was traveling on a commercial flight, and a passenger on the same flight shared a photo of the rapper riding in coach.

The rapper was mocked heavily on social media. The picture gave birth to a social media meme trend named the Bow Wow Challenge.

As a part of this trend, users were posting deceptive yet humorous pictures, giving the illusion of a luxurious life. The rapper has now admitted to "fake flexing" in the recent episode of Club Shay Shay, which aired on April 30.

Ad

Trending

The Let Me Hold You hitmaker laughed at this past incident and shared the following with Shannon Sharpe:

I got caught. Yeah. As simple as that. I was fake flexing. I got caught. No it wasn't a coach. I was in a Delta flight in first class. Can't explain it enough. Um, didn't think nothing of it. Like I did like saw the picture. I said, "I'm about to post this cuz I don't want people to know how I'm moving. And I posted it to try to derail people.

Ad

The rapper further shared that it was like a photo dump with a simple motive of not letting anyone know about his whereabouts.

“You know how many rappers lie? Y'all caught me this one time. Never again. It’s over," the rapper told Sharpe.

The rapper carried on talking about how he also laughed at this incident and spoke about Gary Owen's standup, in which he took a jibe at the rapper.

Ad

"I was on my TikTok and his special came up and he was talking about it in his standup. Um, but it's to show you, bro, I'm normal and I make mistakes and I can own up to it. And you know how many jets we have been on since then. There we go. I had no reason to do it, but I did it and I got caught flexing, The fake flex," Bow Wow further added.

Ad

Bow Wow discusses his basketball faceoff with Kobe Bryant

Ad

The multiplatinum artist touched upon many facets of his life on the podcast, sharing his long rap journey. He also shared a cherishable moment when Kobe Bryant beat him 10-0 in a one-on-one match in 2011.

When Sharpe asked him how much he scored against Kobe, he said:

"None! He smothered me. He had his thumb in my waist. He was hand-checking. He was telling me, You’re gonna go wherever the f**k I want you to go."

Ad

The rapper shared that the bet for this match was $1,000 if Bow Wow ended up losing.

However, Kobe had to give away two floor seats to each home game for an entire season if the rapper could pull off even a single point. Despite the defeat, he said it was like a "bucket list" moment.

The Like Mike alum threw light on his experiences with other big names in the music industry. Bow Wow carried on talking about his lean addiction and its repercussions on his life.

Ad

The rapper concluded the interview by discussing the significant earnings potential for young artists in today's market.

Also read: Is Paul Pierce married? NBA legend claims marriage is for "old people" and "poor people"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More