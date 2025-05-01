Bow Wow says Michael Jordan threw away his Allen Iverson shoes when he was staying at his house

Rapper Bow Wow, aka Shad Gregory Moss, recently opened up about one of his interactions with Michael Jordan. Shad made an appearance on Club Shay Shay for an episode aired on April 30, 2025. Sharing his interaction with Jordan, the rapper revealed that the former basketball player threw his Allen Iverson shoes out.

Ad

During the conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Bow Wow stated:

"I wore Reeboks to the house. I wore some Iversons. That was my guy. Right. After Marcus' dad retired, A.I. was my man."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He added that he was with Marcus, Michael Jordan's son, and had just woken up in the morning. According to the rapper, Jordan entered the room and asked whom the Iversons belonged to. Recalling the incident, the rapper said:

"I just see that door crack open like a father, like a real dad. Hey, who bulls**ts these?... I'm on the floor asleep. I'm like, huh? He like, these yours, Bow? I'm like, yeah. S**t's going in the trash"

Ad

According to Bow Wow, he never saw his Iversons ever again after that incident with Jordan. Sharing about his dynamics with Michael Jordan, the rapper additionally said:

"That was my introduction. Anytime he sees me, it's: 'Short s**t. When are you going to grow some inches? You're still short as s**t."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper had previously narrated this story about his interaction with Jordan in April 2024, on Underground Lounge podcast.

Bow Wow reacted to the claims made by Orlando Brown

During the interview with Shannon Sharpe, Bow Wow commented about the claims made by That's So Raven actor Orlando Brown. When Shannon asked Wow about Brown, the rapper immediately cracked up, before calling the former actor a "hilarious" person.

Ad

When Sharpe revealed that Orlando's claims were reportedly believed by many, Bow Wow said:

"If they believe that, something wrong with them. They crazy as hell. ... That dude is smart, he knows what he’s doing, he ain’t no fool … I seen an interview where he said ‘people pay me … how much the money is determines am I going to be crazy.’"

Ad

In the interview, the rapper further clarified that he had immense respect for Brown, who had found himself amid legal struggles as well as dealt with addiction.

"Always thought he was talented, yes he’s had troubles … Since all of these people put him on their platforms for clickbait, somebody needs to put the boy on TV and give him a real job," said the rapper.

Ad

Ad

According to Complex, Orlando went viral in 2022 when he made some remarks about the rapper. In 2022, Brown sat for an interview with comedian Funny Marco. During the conversation, he ended up saying that the rapper had "some bomb a** p**sy."

Fans, however, could not conclude what he actually meant to imply through his remarks. Eventually, in 2024, in another interview with Funny Marco, he claimed to have had a s*xual relationship with Bow Wow. Despite the rumors, the rapper had denied the claims made by Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More