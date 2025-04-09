Why is Karrine Steffans called Superhead? Bow Wow praises past relationship with author, calls her the "illest" woman he’s met in his life

Last Saturday, on April 5, Bow Wow joined Cam Newton on his Funky Friday Podcast, and the two talked about Karrine Steffans, among other subjects.

Newton asked the Ohio native about his "baseball lineup of women," and Bow Wow instantly mentioned Karrine Steffans' name in response. He continued:

"When you talk about a "woman" woman, you gotta take out all the things that come to the mind when you say her name... she is different, and this is what I mean by different. Forget what she known for, forget why she do all that. It's the fact that she know how to stay in your life, for the rest of your life, without being in your life."

Recalling how the Confessions of a Video Vixen author taught him to do laundry, Bow Wow further added:

"She's probably one of the illest women I met in my life... She taught me how to wash clothes, bro... To this day, every time, I can be with whoever, I don't care who I'm with, I don't care where I go, if I see a laundromat, Karrine. I'm in Target, I see it, sh*t, Karrine... That woman is different, bro."

Per Billboard, Karrine Steffans was nicknamed Superhead in the wake of the revelations she made with her memoir, Confessions of a Video Vixen. In the book, Steffans recounted her explicit encounters with multiple rappers and other hip-hop royalty, including the likes of Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Usher and Diddy, among others.

Karrine Steffans talked about dating Bow Wow and Lil Wayne while married

According to a 2022 HotNewHipHop article (published on September 26), Karrine Steffans - born Elisabeth Ovesen - talked about allegedly dating Bow Wow and Lil Wayne while being married on the Good Moms Bad Choices podcast, saying:

"Wayne and Bow are my two boyfriends and they're gonna be calling at three o'clock in the morning... Wayne had the house number. Mind you, I have my kid, my husband has his kid. We have kids! And by the way, it's my house that I pay for, I pay all the bills, everybody is dependent on me, I'm the boss b*tch, you don't pay for nothing."

Recalling one particular incident on the podcast, Steffans claimed that she asked her husband to move his car as she was leaving, allegedly to meet one of her boyfriends, saying:

"I remember one particular night, I was in my car, I was backing out of the driveway, he moved his car into the street and then he gave me a kiss goodbye."

Steffans released the 20th-anniversay edition of her memoir, Confessions of a Video Vixen, last month on March 4.

