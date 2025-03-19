Jordan Chiles pens message of gratefulness after her memoir's launch party

Jordan Chiles expressed gratitude for the love she received at her debut book's aunch party. Chiles' book, 'I'm That Girl' was published on March 4, 2025, and it recently became New York's bestselling memoir.

The gymnast's 2024 Olympics campaign saw her taste success with the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team. However, she lost her floor exercise bronze medal after the Romanian Gymnastics Federation appealed to the CAS, and Ana Barbosu was awarded third place.

Towards the end of 2024, Chiles announced that she would publish her debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl: The Power of My Dreams' on March 4, 2025. The book that discusses the never-before-shared details of her athletic career, has been making rounds on the internet and even earned recognition as a New York Times Bestseller memoir.

On International Women's Day, Chiles hosted the launch event of her book, donning a black slit dress. The red-themed party welcomed guests from all over. The two-time Olympian posted a carousel of pictures from her special day, expressing gratitude for the love and support she received from people who showed up and made the party a success.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am for everyone that came out to my book launch party and celebrate my now NY Times Best Selling memoir…. thank you to everyone for buying and listening to my story. THAT GIRL will forever be THAT BOOK!!" Chiles wrote on Instagram.

Jordan Chiles' book's foreword is written by her teammate and the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles.

Jordan Chiles emotionally made her feelings known about her book becoming New York Times Bestseller

Jordan Chiles at the UCLA v Washington - (Source: Getty)

Chiles recently posted a couple of stories on Instagram, sharing that her mother, Gina Chiles, asked her to record herself while talking over the phone but didn't specify the reason. Though scared in the beginning, Chiles followed her mother's guidelines and broke down in tears when she received the news of her book touching skies as the New York Times' bestseller.

"My mom texted me and said I needed to film myself and answer the phone call. I was low-key scared," she wrote in her first story.

In the following story, she said:

"Well guys I just found out some crazy news, I just found out that I'm New York Times bestseller for my book and words can't describe how and I'm literally in awe and honestly have no words."

"Knowing that it's New York's Times bestseller, like my heart and everything just goes out to everyone who were involved in helping me out this while memoir together and telling my story how it's supposed to be told and showing people that you know things can go different directions whether it's bad whether it's good but you can always come back to resilience and understanding of who you are as a person."

Jordan Chiles amassed two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA titles at the collegiate level.

