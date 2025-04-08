What happened with Omarion and Bow Wow? Beef explored as former issues response to recent interview remarks

Omarion, also known as Omari Ishmael Grandberry, has recently responded to Bow Wow, who addressed their alleged beef while speaking in an episode of the podcast, Funky Friday, on April 5, 2025. Notably, Bow Wow did not disclose anything about the reasons leading to their alleged dispute as he was heard saying:

“It’s just when you lend your hand out and you try to be the bigger person – and try to rap – but you get no response. You go, ‘OK, we’ll leave it right here.’ You do your thing, I do my thing, it ain’t no beef.”

Meanwhile, Ishmael Grandberry appeared in an interview with The Shade Room on Tuesday, April 8, where he referred to Bow Wow’s comments on their relationship, saying that he has shared a lot of things with many popular faces from the music industry over the years.

Omarion mentioned that Bow Wow, real name Shad Gregory Moss, is also one of those who shares a close bond with him and added:

“Inviting him into the Millennium Tour Franchise was an extension of brotherhood and respect. It came from a place of love, legacy, and shared memories. To my knowledge, there is no ‘beef’, no unresolved issues (unless there is one?), no drama.”

Omari also stated that he does not have any issues in case he and the Hurricane Season star meet and do not respond to each other in any manner. However, he said that he wishes the best for Shad and continued:

“I move forward with love, clarity, and truth. Thank you to everyone who came out to the Millennium Tour and made it a great success. Excitement and more great news to come! See you soon!”

Bow Wow and Omarion: Beef explained in brief

Shad Gregory Moss has created headlines ever since he opened up on his complicated relationship with Omarion last week. According to Hot 97, the reports of the duo’s beef went viral in February this year when an anonymous individual told Shad on X (formerly Twitter) that he should speak to Omari. However, Omari disagreed with the same in his response.

During his conversation on Funky Friday, the Billboard Music Award winner refused to disclose a lot of details related to his alleged problems with Omari. Shad said in the interview that he would not like to talk about the same “in a bad way.”

However, Omarion and Bow Wow were in the headlines on another occasion in 2017 when the latter commented on the rapper’s Instagram post following Ishmael Grandberry’s separation from Apryl Jones, the mother of his kids.

Omari later appeared in an interview on The Breakfast Club, saying that he had not been in contact with Shad for a long time, ever since the latter spoke about his split on social media. He addressed Shad’s response to the breakup by saying that it was “kind of wack” and added:

“He didn’t really have no regard or no respect for the position that I was in. Whatever I was going through, you’re supposed to support. That’s still the bro. We made a lot of money together. We got a lot of history together.”

Bow Wow’s comment came below a statement made by Omari about his separation on Instagram, and Shad wrote:

“Let’s go knock some b**ches. U single now. So many ig and aod dancers out here waiting on you bro. We throwing you a I just became single party. U hosting and my bro Nick Young djing. I’m working the door.”

Omarion’s latest statement regarding Bow Wow’s comments on their relationship is trending everywhere, and it remains to be seen if Shad will respond in any manner in the upcoming days.

