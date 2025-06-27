Jake Paul calls Piers Morgan a "fat a**" after latter says he wouldn't last 10 seconds in front of peak Mike Tyson

Seven months after his win over Mike Tyson, Jake Paul returns to the ring this Saturday to face former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Two days before their fight, both fighters appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored. However, a heated exchange between Morgan and Paul led the latter to end the interview abruptly.

During the interview, Morgan criticized Paul for choosing to fight Mike Tyson. For the unversed, Paul defeated Tyson in their bout on November 14, 2024, marking Tyson's return to the ring after 19 years.

Piers Morgan claimed that the only legitimate boxer Paul has faced is Tommy Fury, 26, who ultimately defeated him, adding:

"He's not even the best fighter."

Paul denied Morgan's claims, highlighting the number of boxers he has defeated to date, including Andre August, Ryan Bourland, and Anderson Silva.

"I mean, you can sit there and make up, but you actually don't know your facts. I've fought multiple boxers with professional records, including Mike Tyson himself, who I think is going to be a harder fight than Chavez," Paul added.

In response, Morgan claimed that if Paul had fought Tyson in his prime, he wouldn't have been able to last even 10 seconds.

"But, peak Tyson, you wouldn't have lasted 10 seconds," Morgan remarked.

Piers continued to jab at Paul, saying he wouldn't stand a chance against peak Mike Tyson.

"You were against Mike Tyson, you'd have had two hopes, No Hope, Bop Hope."

Paul fired back, stating that if Piers believed he couldn't beat Tyson in his prime, then he didn't think Morgan even went to the gym.

"And you versus going to the gym you're still a fat a**."

"You guys should go see a therapist" — Jake Paul on Morgan's interview with Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez

Elsewhere in the interview, Piers Morgan showed Jake Paul clips from his interview with professionals Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, in which all three criticized Paul for his fight with Tyson.

"You guys should go see a therapist, all three of you," Jake Paul stated.

During the interview, uploaded on June 21, 2025, Morgan asked Alvarez if he watched the fight between Paul and Tyson:

"Do you like those sort of fights, when you see Mike Tyson get back in the ring at my age?"

In response, Alvarez expressed his disappointment, saying he hated watching the fight.

"I feel sad as a fighter," he added.

Terence Crawford also shared his thoughts, clarifying that he has no grudge against Paul but found the situation "heartbreaking."

"This guy, Jake Paul, no disrespect against him. I ain't got nothing against him, but can walk around today, for the rest of his life to say 'I beat Iron Mike Tyson and it's on my record' that's just heartbreaking," Crawford said.

In response, Paul defended his fight with Tyson, claiming that anyone would accept the opportunity to fight Mike Tyson. He also pointed out that Tyson walked home with tens of millions of dollars to support his family for the rest of their lives.

"We've made the biggest fight in history, so 128 million people would disagree with you that it wasn't something amazing," Jake Paul added.

Jake Paul is set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

