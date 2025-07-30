Andrew Tate seemingly defends Sydney Sweeney in American Eagle controversy by mocking people crying over "another woman being in an advert" 

Andrew Tate has seemingly defended Sydney Sweeney amid backlash for her recent American Eagle ad campaign. For the uninitiated, the Euphoria actress courted controversy for her word play of &quot;great jeans/genes&quot; in the campaign, with many accusing the ads of promoting eugenics, as reported by USA Today.On July 29, 2025, Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, took to social media to seemingly defend the actress. While he did not mention the brand or Sydney Sweeney by name, he mocked people for crying over &quot;another woman being in an advert,&quot; writing:&quot;Imagine being so ugly you cry over another woman being in an advert.&quot;Andrew Tate @CobratateLINKImagine being so ugly you cry over another woman being in an advert.As for Andrew Tate, he and his brother, Tristan Tate, face a multitude of human trafficking, s*xual abuse, and r*pe allegations in Romania and the UK. In 2022, they were arrested in Romania for r*pe and human trafficking. In August 2024, they faced further allegations of participating in s*xual activity with underage individuals and trafficking minors.In May 2025, they faced 21 criminal charges in the UK, including r*pe, human trafficking, and assault. As reported by NPR, the allegations are dated between 2012 and 2015.Additionally, Andrew Tate also faces a civil trial in the UK after four women sued the former kickboxer for alleged s*xual violence. The trial, initially scheduled for February 2027, has been moved to June 2026. Both brothers have denied all allegations of misconduct.Doja Cat parodied Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advert voiceoverOn July 28, 2025, Doja Cat took to TikTok to mock Sydney Sweeney's voiceover for her recent American Eagle ad campaign, adding more fire to the ongoing controversy. In the video, the Say So singer recited Sweeney's voiceover from the ad in an exaggerated Southern accent, saying:“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.&quot;The American Eagle ad campaign, promoted with the tagline &quot;Sydney Sweeney had great jeans,&quot; has joined the list of the Madame Web actress's recent controversies. In June 2025, Sydney Sweeney released soaps made with her bathwater in collaboration with men's grooming brand Dr. Squatch. It stirred online commentary about marketing ethics, hygiene, and objectification. In a press release at the time, Sweeney said:“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap. It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”The company released 5000 bars of soap, named Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, which quickly sold out after its launch. In an interview with GQ USA at the time, Sydney Sweeney confirmed that the soaps contained her real bathwater.In other news, Sydney Sweeney unveiled her first look as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic Christy. In her June cover story with W Magazine, the actress said she gained 30 pounds over three and a half months to embody the boxer.Her exercise routine reportedly consisted of one hour of weight training every morning and night, and two hours of kickboxing midday. Sweeney described her body transformation as amazing, adding, &quot;I was so strong, like crazy strong.”The movie is scheduled to premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.