"Ohhh they play hard!!!" - Internet reacts to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad being displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign has now taken over The Sphere in Las Vegas. For the uninitiated, the brand's new ad campaign for its fall 2025 collection, titled &quot;Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,&quot; garnered backlash for its wordplay about &quot;jeans/genes&quot; and alleged promotion of eugenics.Amid the backlash, American Eagle took to social media to support the actress and the ad campaign. In an Instagram post on August 1, American Eagle wrote that the campaign &quot;is and always was about the jeans,&quot; adding:“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”On August 7, 2025, American writer Clay Travis took to X to post a clip of the new American Eagle ad on the Las Vegas Sphere, applauding the company for not giving into the backlash and having &quot;the b*lls&quot; to telecast the controversial campaign on the 360-degree screen.The Las Vegas Sphere's promotion of Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad was met with varied reactions from netizens, with one user commenting:&quot;Ohhh they play hard!!! Love it!!!&quot;gailiemae93 @susancharmichLINK@ClayTravis Ohhh they play hard!!! Love it!!!Several netizens shared this sentiment, praising American Eagle for its smart marketing and taking a stand against &quot;cancel culture.&quot;Ashley Stinnett @AshleyStinnettLINK@ClayTravis Time to start supporting AE again.Kevin Burns @Kevin_C_BurnsLINK@ClayTravis @Riley_Gaines_ The cancel culture social media trolls have been neutered. They can rant, rave, and scream all they want, but their pretend view of the world is not reality. Kudos to AE for taking a stand.joshman @__joshman__LINK@ClayTravis Good for them. They discovered that you actually make money when catering to the silent majority.PB @PeeBee3981LINK@ClayTravis These “billboards” are awesome. Keep it up AE! This is smart marketing.However, others dubbed the ad campaign &quot;stupid.&quot;Jackie B. @jackiebarkyLINK@ClayTravis Stupid ad campaign.Red Commish @SeeingRedComicLINK@ClayTravis It takes b*lls to advertise on the sphere? WTF?!Tumeni Hits @TumeniHitsLINK@ClayTravis They've paid to use a big advertising screen for their product. What is the &quot;b*lls&quot; about this? It's merely a commercial purchase. A business expense.Has that Lahl woman stopped surrogacy yet? @HasLahlStoppedLINK@ClayTravis Spending money on an advertisement campaign means a company has b*lls? What?Exploring various celebrity reactions to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaignOn July 23, 2025, American Eagle unveiled its new ad campaign for its Fall '25 collection, featuring Sydney Sweeney. In a press release found on the brand's website, Sweeney spoke about her connection to American Eagle, adding that the brand has “literally been there with me through every version of myself.”“There is something so effortless about American Eagle – it’s the perfect balance of being put-together but still feeling like yourself. Their commitment to creating pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin is something that resonates with me. It's rare to find a brand that grows with you, the way American Eagle has for generations. They have literally been there with me through every version of myself,” she said.However, the ad campaign courted controversy for its verbiage, with many accusing the campaign of being an alleged dog whistle for eugenics. Several celebrities have commented on the campaign, including Doja Cat and Lizzo.On July 29, 2025, Doja Cat took to TikTok to imitate Sydney Sweeney's ad voiceover with a thick Southern American accent, saying:“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye-color. My jeans are blue!”Meanwhile, Lizzo name-dropped The White Lotus actress and the campaign's tagline in a preview for her upcoming song I’m Goin’ In Till October on August 6, rapping,“No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat a** pretty face with the t*tties. B***h, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Truth Hurts singer also recreated one of Sweeney's photoshoots from the campaign in another post, captioning it with, &quot;Lizzo's got good jeans.&quot;Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also recently commented on Sweeney's ad campaign in a Truth Social post on August 4, writing:&quot;Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the hottest ad out there. It's for American Eagle and the jeans are flying off the shelves. Go get 'em, Sydney.&quot;Pop Base @PopBaseLINKDonald Trump says that his posts are the reason that “woke singer” Taylor Swift is “no longer hot”:“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! […] Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on [Truth Social] that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”In other news, Sydney Sweeney's upcoming projects include the Christy Martin biopic titled Christy, season 3 of Euphoria, and The Housemaid.