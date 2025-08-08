"Ohhh they play hard!!!" - Internet reacts to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad being displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere

  • home icon
By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 08, 2025 14:12 GMT
&quot;Americana&quot; Special Screening - Source: Getty
Sydney Sweeney at "Americana" Special Screening (Image via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign has now taken over The Sphere in Las Vegas. For the uninitiated, the brand's new ad campaign for its fall 2025 collection, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," garnered backlash for its wordplay about "jeans/genes" and alleged promotion of eugenics.

Amid the backlash, American Eagle took to social media to support the actress and the ad campaign. In an Instagram post on August 1, American Eagle wrote that the campaign "is and always was about the jeans," adding:

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”
On August 7, 2025, American writer Clay Travis took to X to post a clip of the new American Eagle ad on the Las Vegas Sphere, applauding the company for not giving into the backlash and having "the b*lls" to telecast the controversial campaign on the 360-degree screen.

The Las Vegas Sphere's promotion of Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad was met with varied reactions from netizens, with one user commenting:

"Ohhh they play hard!!! Love it!!!"
Several netizens shared this sentiment, praising American Eagle for its smart marketing and taking a stand against "cancel culture."

However, others dubbed the ad campaign "stupid."

Exploring various celebrity reactions to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign

On July 23, 2025, American Eagle unveiled its new ad campaign for its Fall '25 collection, featuring Sydney Sweeney. In a press release found on the brand's website, Sweeney spoke about her connection to American Eagle, adding that the brand has “literally been there with me through every version of myself.”

“There is something so effortless about American Eagle – it’s the perfect balance of being put-together but still feeling like yourself. Their commitment to creating pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin is something that resonates with me. It's rare to find a brand that grows with you, the way American Eagle has for generations. They have literally been there with me through every version of myself,” she said.
However, the ad campaign courted controversy for its verbiage, with many accusing the campaign of being an alleged dog whistle for eugenics. Several celebrities have commented on the campaign, including Doja Cat and Lizzo.

On July 29, 2025, Doja Cat took to TikTok to imitate Sydney Sweeney's ad voiceover with a thick Southern American accent, saying:

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye-color. My jeans are blue!”
Meanwhile, Lizzo name-dropped The White Lotus actress and the campaign's tagline in a preview for her upcoming song I’m Goin’ In Till October on August 6, rapping,

“No kizzy, he ain’t got no business being with me. Fat a** pretty face with the t*tties. B***h, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Truth Hurts singer also recreated one of Sweeney's photoshoots from the campaign in another post, captioning it with, "Lizzo's got good jeans."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also recently commented on Sweeney's ad campaign in a Truth Social post on August 4, writing:

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the hottest ad out there. It's for American Eagle and the jeans are flying off the shelves. Go get 'em, Sydney."
In other news, Sydney Sweeney's upcoming projects include the Christy Martin biopic titled Christy, season 3 of Euphoria, and The Housemaid.

