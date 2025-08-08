"So the whole family is a mess": Internet reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s brother, Trent, referencing "good jeans" while sharing his Air Force certificate

On Friday, August 8, @PopCrave shared a screenshot of an Instagram story posted by Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent E. Sweeney. Trent's story featured a photo of his US Air Force certificate, showing his promotion to staff sergeant in his squadron. The Sweeney sibling wrote over his story: &quot;It's them good jeans.&quot;Trent's caption, which was a play on his sister's latest American Eagle ad campaign and the controversy surrounding it, has since gone viral.Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:courtney @ordinarycourtLINKOh so the whole family is a messSome X users spoke about putting themselves in Trent Sweeney's shoes:William Spencer Martin @spencmarLINKImagine being Sydney Sweeney’s enlisted military brother.Captain Packer Man @simplepeepLINKThe people in the comments got their little feelings hurt 😂😂Alexa Reif @alexareifonlyLINKtrying to find the good jeans in questionMeanwhile, others commended his achievements in the Air Force, indicating that both Sweeney siblings were thriving in their respective careers.Doored @staydooredLINKYep, that explains it. Women from military families are always top notchBoxjockey @JerryHinson16LINKCoincidentally, he’s the most popular Staff Sargent in the Air Force.LORD MISFIT @midwest_misfitLINKmy take on the Sydney Sweeney ad is this-- if you are always looking for something to be offended by, you'll find it. remember folks, this works in a vice-versa scenarioTrent Sweeney's comment about &quot;good jeans&quot; comes from the American Eagle jeans ad that was released two weeks ago, on July 23. His sister, Sydney, who starred in the campaign, spoke about genes being passed from parents to children in one of the ads. The wordplay on jeans-genes was quickly noticed on social media, with many influencers criticizing it as &quot;fascist&quot; and promoting racial supremacy in a toxic way. However, last week, American Eagle issued a statement on Instagram, defending its ad campaign amid the backlash, saying:&quot;We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.&quot;Sydney Sweeney was spotted on the sets of The Devil Wears Prada 2 recentlySydney Sweeney is seen arriving on the set of &quot;The Devil Wears Prada 2&quot; on August 06, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)Recently, Sydney Sweeney was spotted on the set of the sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama starring Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada. According to News 18, a video clip of Sweeney stepping out of a trailer next to actress Emily Blunt, wearing an oversized hoodie and baggy sweatpants, was uploaded to X on Wednesday, August 6, and has since been circulating online. The news outlet reports that there's speculation Sydney's role in the upcoming film could be a cameo, which is why she is keeping a low profile. While Sydney Sweeney might be a new addition to the cast, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt are returning to their original roles from the first film. Harper's Bazaar states that production on the upcoming installment kicked off in the last week of July. Hathaway, who will reprise her role as Andy Sachs, also posted a photo on Instagram tagging #dwp2 in the caption. In the post, Anne is dressed in a striped black waistcoat with matching formal pants and heels.Another actress who might join the cast this time is Simone Ashley. While the Bridgerton actress's character in the film remains a mystery as of now, her constant appearance on the set has made her a more permanent part of the cast.