Who is Patrick Brammall? Everything to know about the new lead in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Patrick Brammall is the newest addition to The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast, the sequel to the 2006 fashion comedy that became a cultural phenomenon. For the unversed, Patrick Brammall is an acclaimed Australian actor and writer known for his work in Colin from Accounts, Glitch, and Evil. He is set to star alongside stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada sequel scheduled to release in 2026.Though details of the film's plot remain a secret, Patrick Brammall will potentially feature as Andrea Sachs' (Hathaway) new romantic interest, as per Deadline.With the first film having portrayed the conflicts between authenticity and ambition in the fashion world, the sequel will likely return to that terrain from the vantage point of today and the character played by Brammall could be central to that emotional shift.Details on The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor Patrick Brammall exploredPatrick Brammal at Apple TV+ BAFTA TV Brunch In London (Image Via Getty)Patrick Brammall is a Australian actor, writer, and producer who has had a long career of more than 20 years. He was born on March 30, 1976, in Canberra, Australia.Patrick Brammall survived early childhood with a rare genetic condition known as prune belly syndrome. He studied acting at the Victorian College of the Arts and graduated in 2001.Patrick rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with appearances in Australian television dramas such as The Alice and Canal Road. Later, for his role as Sean Moody in the ABC sitcom A Moody Christmas, he won the AACTA Award.Patrick Brammal at Colin From Accounts Season 2 World Premiere (Image Via Getty)Patrick Brammall is known for playing both comedic and dramatic characters. He has starred in shows like Offspring, where he played Leo Taylor, and Glitch, a supernatural thriller where he played police sergeant James Hayes.In America, he is well known for playing Andy Bouchard in the psychological television series Evil.He has also worked behind the scenes. With his wife, actress Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall co-created the comedy show Colin from Accounts. Brammall not only co-writes and acts in the show but is also an executive producer. After its debut in 2022, a new third season is in the works.Aside from television, Brammall has also been involved in film. He has appeared in Ruben Guthrie, Fun Mom Dinner, and The Little Death. He has also starred as a voice actor for kids' animated shows like Bluey. He is set to appear in Apple TV's The Dispatcher.More on The Devil Wears Prada 2The sequel, helmed by David Frankel and penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, is reportedly an adaptation of Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, Lauren Weisberger's sequel novel.It features the return of the original players, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton. Stanley Tucci is also returning as Nigel.Production of The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicked off in June 2025, with outdoor scenes being shot in New York City. Along with Brammall, the ensemble cast features new additions such as Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, and Rachel Bloom.For the unversed, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to release in 2026.