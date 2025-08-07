7 Movies to Watch if You Liked War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds stands as one of the cinema's most engaging alien invasion stories. The premise of the movie follows Ray Ferrier (portrayed by Tom Cruise) and his family as they navigate a world that is under attack by mysterious extraterrestrial elements.

A large Giant tripod emerges from underground, destroying everything in its way. The aliens employ advanced technology to harvest the blood of humans and terraform Earth for their motives.

It eventually dawns upon Ray that he needs to protect his family from all the social fallout surrounding them. The movie displays humanity's struggle against seemingly formidable invaders. War of the Worlds has emotional family drama and intense action. The film explores themes of family care during situations of crisis.

This movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, is an adaptation of H.G. Wells' classic book. The War of the Worlds has unforgettable, intimidating visual effects and haunting imagery. The narrative demonstrates how ordinary people respond to unexpected threats.

And for the viewers who enjoyed this film with extraterrestrial threats and surviving them, they will like other similar movies that encapsulate the same excitement and tension.

District 9, Signs, Cloverfield, and four other movies to watch if you liked War of the Worlds

1) Independence Day

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Independence Day centres around a big-scale alien invasion spectacle. The storyline starts on July 2nd in the film when an enormous spacecraft shows up over major cities all around the world. Davide Levinson (portrayed by Jeff Goldblum) learns that the aliens plan to attack on July 4th.

The president Whitmore leads humanity's response while Captain Steven Hiller (portrayed by Will Smith) prepares for the aerial combat. The aliens possess new-age shields and devastating weapons that can make it challenging for humans.

The human military forces initially turn out to be ineffective against the invaders, but the scientists stay committed to finding the aliens' weakness.

Independence Day shares War of the Worlds' theme of unexpected invasion. Both movies display simple people becoming heroes during alien attacks.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Signs

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie takes a more close approach to alien invasion. Graham Hess (portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix) discovers crop circles appearing on his Pennsylvania farm. The former reverend lives with his brother Merrill and two kids. Unfamiliar noises and glimpses signal an alien presence close by.

The family boards up their house as reports of aliens escalate around the world. Signs focuses on one family's experience rather than worldwide events. The movie builds suspense through limited appearances of aliens.

The director, M. Night Shyamalan, adds highs and takes us through sounds and shadows. The narrative explores destiny and faith during challenging times.

Like War of the Worlds, Signs focuses on keeping the children safe from alien threats. Both movies feature fathers fighting to keep their families safe from massive invasions.

Signs is available to watch on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Cloverfield

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cloverfield employs a found footage style to display a monster invasion. Rob Hawkins attends a farewell party in Manhattan when the attack occurs. A massive creature emerges from underwater that destroys New York City. The monster spawns small parasite like creatures that take on the survivors.

The Military forces battle the beast, and Rob and his pals navigate destroyed streets while looking for shelter. The movie shows events entirely through handheld camera footage. Cloverfield creates realistic visuals through handheld camera motion.

The documentary type of filmmaking adds more nuance to the story. The movie focuses on the civilian perspective during the crisis events. War of the Worlds and Cloverfield both display an invasion from the origin.

Each film follows simple people trying to survive unexpected circumstances. Both films feature massive evacuation sequences and big destruction scenes.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) District 9

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

District 9 tweaks alien invasion storylines a bit and starts twenty years after aliens have already invaded the Earth. The extraterrestrials live in drastic conditions in South Africa.

Wikus van de Merwe works for a company that is relocating aliens. He becomes infected through an alien virus that transforms his DNA. The government quarters hunt Wikus as he turns into an alien himself.

The aliens possess advanced artillery but lack the resources to go back to their planet. District 9 explores themes of discrimination and segregation. The movie utilizes documentary-style footage blended with traditional cinematography. Like War of the Worlds, District 9 shows humanity's complicated relationship with aliens.

Both movies examine how people react to an extraterrestrial presence. The movies share themes about survival and transformation during crises.

District 9 is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) A Quiet Place

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

A Quiet Place centres on an invasion by sound-hunting creatures. The Abbott family lives in silence to avoid detection by sound monsters. Alien monsters with hypersensitive hearing have taken over the world. Lee( portrayed by John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (portrayed by Emily Blunt) protect their children in an old farmhouse.

The family communicates through careful movements and sign language. Any loud noise attracts deadly creatures within seconds. The parents prepare defenses while staying pin-drop silent.

The film focuses on surviving the post-invasion as a family. War of the Worlds and A Quiet Place both center on parental roles in the safety of the children.

A Quiet Place is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Mist

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Mist traps survivors in a supermarket during the invasion by the creature. The premise of the film follows Drayton (portrayed by Thomas Jane) on a shopping spree with his son when unexpected mist engulfs every corner of the town.

The monsters of the otherworldly monsters hide within the thick fog outside. Religious fanatic Mrs. Carmody convinces people that the situation is a sign of divine intervention. Survivors split into different groups with different strategies. The military personnel reveal that the mist is the result of an experiment by the government. Tentacled creatures and giant insects attack anyone venturing outside.

The film explores human nature under extreme stress. The Mist shares the War of the Worlds theme of simple people dealing with threatening circumstances.

The Mist is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Arrival

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Arrival approaches alien contact through linguistic accessibility. Linhuist Louise Banks leads a team studying an alien spacecraft. Twelve shell-shaped vessels appear at different locations all over the world.

Linguist Louise (portrayed by Amy Adams) leads a team to study an alien spacecraft. Twelve shell-shaped vessels show up at different locations around the world.

Military officials also pressure scientists to provide quick answers about alien motives. The story reveals aliens interpret time differently from humans. Arrival throws light on understanding rather than fighting extraterrestrials. The movie explores communication problems between species.

Like War of the Worlds, Arrival shows humanity responding to an alien presence. Both films examine first contact circumstances. The film shares themes about misunderstanding during early encounters.

War of the Worlds continues to inspire filmmakers to create alien invasion stories. These seven movies offer alternative assumptions on extraterrestrial encounters. Let us know in the comments section which one of these is your favourite.

