Brad Pitt’s mother Jane Etta Pitt has passed away at 84

Missouri philanthropist and Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The Hollywood actor's niece, Sydney Pitt, confirmed the death of her &quot;sweet Grammy&quot; in a tribute post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, alongside a series of photos of her 83-year-old grandmother over the years. She would have turned 85 this coming August 13.In Sydney's post, she said that they weren't ready for her to go and remembered Jane Etta Pitt as someone with the &quot;biggest heart.&quot; &quot;My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier. If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked,&quot; she wrote.Sidney Pitt's Instagram post (Image via @pidney/ Instagram)No cause of death was given, but according to her obituary, the Oscar winner's mother &quot;passed away peacefully&quot; in Springfield, Missouri. It's where she settled permanently with her husband, Bill, and where they raised their three kids: Brad, Doug, and Julie. Her death comes a few days shy of her and Bill's 63rd wedding anniversary.Brad Pitt recently gave a shout-out to his mom, Jane Etta Pitt, at the special screening of his F1 movieWhile Jane Etta Pitt mostly kept out of the spotlight, she was not away from it altogether. She was sometimes photographed on red carpet events in Hollywood, to show her support for her son, including the 2012 Oscars. There's also the Unbroken premiere in 2014, a movie directed by her son's now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, which her husband and she attended.More recently, Brad Pitt gave a shoutout to his mom during the special screening of his F1 movie in June. During an interview with Savannah Guthrie for the Today show, which his mom reportedly watched on a daily basis, the actor said to the camera:&quot;I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning. To Jane Pitt. Love you, mom.&quot;Brad Pitt reportedly shared a close bond with his mother, and he, along with his siblings' families, once honored her legacy by donating $1 million to help open a new pediatric cancer center at St. John's Hospital in Springfield in 2009, per CBS. The center was to be named for their mother and was made in honor of her passion for children and for helping them.Brad Pitt's mother is known for her philanthropy and volunteerism. As mentioned in her obituary, she was one of the original 'Parents as Teachers' educators and spent a generous amount of her time as a volunteer at Springfield's Pregnancy Care Center.She also visited and was loved in &quot;meaningful work&quot; in Ethiopia, specifically the Korah community on the outskirts of Addis Ababa. Ethiopia especially holds a special place in her heart, as it's where three of her grandchildren were born. Per her obituary, Jane Etta Pitt's projects in the communities there inspired ongoing projects that her granddaughters now handle.Read more: F1 becomes Brad Pitt's highest-grossing film worldwideThe Pitt family will have a private Celebration of Life at a future date to honor their matriarch. Instead of flowers, her obituary encouraged donations to be made to Mercy Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center or WorldServe International.