‘F1’ becomes Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film worldwide as ‘Fantastic Four’ climbs to $369M globally

Brad Pitt's new racing movie, F1, breaks the Hollywood actor's all-time box office record after 12 years. The Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski-directed film kicked off in movie theaters worldwide on June 27, 2025, and it's been breaking records since.Early in July, after earning over $290 million at the box office in ten days, F1 moved to take pole position as Apple TV+'s highest-grossing film, dethroning Ridley Scott's Napoleon. Now, as the latest box office figures rolled in, the racing film has made another history.Deadline reported that F1 has now hit a cumulative box office total of $545.6 million. And with the recent numbers, it's now Brad Pitt's highest-grossing movie ever, dethroning World War Z, which grossed $540 million worldwide. So far, there is only one movie in which Pitt made an appearance that outgrossed his latest racing film, which is Deadpool 2, but he only made a brief cameo in the sequel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe F1 movie is yet to break even despite its success at the box office. With a reported cost of over $250 million to produce the film and another $150 to $175 million to market it, per Vulture, the movie is only halfway to the projected break-even point of at least a billion dollars.However, the success of Apple releases is usually tied to their performance after their theatrical release, or once they start streaming on Apple TV+. So far, there is no official release date for when F1 will be available on streaming. Meanwhile, Fantastic Four: First Steps led this weekend's box office at $368.7 million in its second week.What is Brad Pitt's F1 movie all about?Brad Pitt's F1 movie follows his character Sonny Hayes, a once prolific Formula 1 racing driver who had to leave the sport after a serious injury. Three decades later, he returns to the F1 track as one of the oldest racing drivers, after the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team recruited him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's a redemption story for Pitt's character, a chance to prove that he's got what it takes to drive fast, win, and end his career on a high, all while becoming a mentor to a hotshot rookie driver. The movie brings plenty of F1 track action, a healthy competitive spirit, and a star-studded cast.Alongside Brad Pitt, Snowfall and Outside the Wire actor Damson Idris also stars in the racing movie as Joshua Pearce, the rookie driver partnered with Sonny to drive for the APXGP F1 team. Other cast members include Javier Bardem as the APXGP owner, and Kerry Condon as the team's technical director and Sonny's love interest.Kim Bodnia, Tobias Menzies, and Joseph Balderrama, among others, are also in the film. But while Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was part of the movie, her initially notable supporting role was reduced in the final cut, and she only made the briefest appearance in the finished film.Besides Hollywood stars, the F1 movie also features the real-life Formula 1 racing drivers during the 2024 season, as parts of the movie were filmed during actual F1 events. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time World Driver's Champion and one of the producers in the movie, is also featured in the film, alongside the likes of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.Brad Pitt's F1 is currently available in cinemas worldwide.