"This trailer was so intense"- Fans left breathless after Bridgerton season 3 part 2's tense trailer

Bridgerton season 3 has already given fans their first trip back to the world of the English elite romance, where a lot more is happening this season. However, it seems that the decision to split the series into two parts for the first time has paid off well for Netflix, based on the reaction to the second part's first trailer. The series is slated for a return with the next four episodes on June 13, 2024, which would conclude the third season.

Bridgerton season 3 focused on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), as the duo even got engaged in the first half. But all this while, there was a secret that could dethrone a lot of things- Penelope's secret identity as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

The trailer put a more complicated twist on this secret as Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) threatened to reveal Penelope's big secret to her brothers if she did not tell it to Collin herself, resulting in a tense atmosphere, which is likely to dominate the rest of Bridgerton season 3.

This also led to a lot of fan reactions across social media platforms like X, where fans could not contain their thrill and commented on how intense the Bridegrton season 3 part 2 trailer was. X user @tosyn__ commented:

"This trailer was so intense omg😭"

Other fans also had the same opinion, Many also commented on the same, expressing how intense they found the trailer.

"This is the most intense Bridgerton ever been, my heart was literally on my throat, I’m excited and afraid of part 2"- another user said.

"How are we meant to wait 10 more days for this? 😭😭😭😭😭"- another user added.

"Don’t play with my feelings like that-"- Yet another user said.

"OH MY GOD I WASNT EXPECTING THAT"- another user added.

"SHE IS TEMPTED TO KEEP IT SECRET??? BUT WHY SHE MUST TELL HIM"- another user said noting the complciations that may arrive with Penelope.

Everything combined, it seems that the third season's second part will also be a huge hit for Bridgerton fans across the world. and it does have the material to do so.

What is there in the Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer?

The trailer for Bridgerton season 3 part 2 gives a glimpse at the events following Colin's proposal to Penelope. The trailer constantly emphasizes how this huge secret may completely change the course of the upcoming season.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the other couples who will play a key role in the upcoming second half, but most importantly it focuses on Penelope and Colin and what Penelope's secret will potentially do to their relationship. The second part of the series will also likely be much tighter and more tense.

Bridgerton season 3 stars Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will premiere on June 13, 2024.