Lizzo shared a sneak peek of her new song, which includes a line about Sydney Sweeney's recent American Eagle ad. She posted a video singing part of the song, though the release date is still unknown.Sweeney's ad for American Eagle, released last month, has sparked controversy. In it, the actor dons an entire denim outfit and says,"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."Many people have blamed the ad for having racial undertones by highlighting her white skin and also accentuating the "Blue Lives Matter" movement.Regardless, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has featured this ad in her new song. The singer uploaded a reel on her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 6, with the caption:"IM GOIN IN TILL OCTOBER"In the video, she is holding a car washing hose in front of a red Porsche, wearing a denim outfit as she raps and dances to her new song. Part of the lyrics read:"I got good jeans like I'm Sydney"Fans online have reacted to this preview, as one X user wrote:"pandering to the wrong crowd mama"🦮cuidado con la perra🦮 @NotAbbyyLINK@PopCrave pandering to the wrong crowd mama"She literally raps about anything popular lately to try get something viral to release, respect it I guess," another wrote."it's sad she actually has good music," another commented.Fans continued to share their reactions as they accused Lizzo of trying to get some spotlight from Sydney Sweeney's controversy. One user tweeted:"Lizzo picking up the leftovers from Sydney Sweeney's spotlight""Couple Grammys. An Emmy. Some number one hits. It was a good run. Truly it was," another wrote."How is this actually the most normal response to the Sydney Sweeney/American Eagle "situation"?" another commented.Lizzo recently released a mixtape, My Face Hurts from SmilingBET Awards 2025 - Show (Image Source: Getty)Melissa Viviane Jefferson surprised her fans by releasing a mixtape named My Face Hurts from Smiling on June 27 this year. It features 13 songs and showcases the singer's freedom and how she has overcome the backlash she's faced over the years.In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on June 27, she said:"Being bullied for being fat on the internet for five years straight, being the butt of every fat joke, having my pictures turned into bombs blowing up the world and shit — you can't really hurt my feelings now. And I'm not afraid to hurt your feelings, because you clearly aren't afraid to hurt mine. So that's what this relationship is going to be. I'm going to say what I want to say and you're going to say what you want to say."Lizzo has four studio albums and a mixtape. She's set to release a new album called Love in Real Life later this year. In February, she released a single with the same name.