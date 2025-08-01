Lizzo takes a snide at Sydney Sweeney amid ongoing American Eagle controversy

Lizzo recently commented on Sydney Sweeney’s ongoing American Eagle campaign controversy by referencing it in a meme posted to her Instagram on July 31, 2025.As reported by The Blast on July 31, 2025, the singer shared an image resembling the format of the American Eagle ad, featuring an image of herself in a similar pose. The text on the image read, “if the Democrats won the election,” and Lizzo captioned the post: “My genes are black…”Lizzo's post on Instagram on July 31, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@lizzobeating)This post follows widespread online attention directed at the campaign, which has sparked debate over the language used in the ad and its broader implications. The tagline of the campaign is- Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.The ad plays on the homophonic use of “genes” and “jeans, which has caused controversy and online discussion.More about the controversial Sydney Sweeney ad campaignThe American Eagle ad, which promotes a limited-edition denim line promoted by Sydney Sweeney, was designed to reportedly raise funds for Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit supporting mental health resources for domestic abuse victims. However, the campaign’s intent was quickly overshadowed by reactions to its execution.As reported by The Blast on July 31, 2025, critics slammed the ad for appearing to sexualize the Euphoria star while trying to promote a serious cause. Others took issue with its repeated references to genetics, calling the messaging “tone deaf.” The backlash intensified when viewers claimed the ad promoted racial superiority ideals, due to its emphasis on traits like blue eyes, light hair, and physical beauty.In the original American Eagle campaign, Sweeney is seen saying:“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… My ‘jeans’ are blue.”Neither Sydney Sweeney nor American Eagle has responded publicly to the criticism at the time of press. Despite the outcry, the campaign has reportedly driven major attention and sales for American Eagle.As updated by USA Today on August 1, 2025, Beyoncé’s recent Levi’s jeans campaign has also been mentioned in discussions surrounding the backlash to the American Eagle ad campaign featuring Sweeney. According to USA Today, social media users highlighted similarities in visual style between the two campaigns but also pointed out key differences.While Sydney Sweeney’s ad uses wordplay linking “jeans” with “genes,” Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign does not reference genetics. Instead, it focuses solely on denim design and product quality. Beyoncé began her partnership with Levi’s in late 2024 and has since appeared in several campaigns, none of which have used genetic language or themes.Critics of the American Eagle ad campaign have argued that its messaging and presentation differ significantly from others in the same genre.Doja Cat also mocks campaign featuring Sydney SweeneyDoja Cat has also responded to the ad campaign. On July 29, 2025, Billboard reported that the artist posted a TikTok video mimicking Sydney Sweeney’s ad script using an exaggerated accent:“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blue.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video drew mixed reactions online. Some users viewed the video as humorous, while others criticized it and speculated on the intent behind the parody.Doja Cat is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming album Vie, which she previously described as a pop-driven project and confirmed earlier this month to be complete.