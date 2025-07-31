"Our seats robot also has great jeans": Tesla pokes fun at Sydney Sweeney's viral American Eagle commercial

American Eagle’s recent denim campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney has sparked widespread attention and discussion online. The campaign, centered around the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,' aimed to highlight the brand’s focus on denim but has also generated controversy related to its messaging. In the midst of this, Tesla, led by Elon Musk, entered the conversation with a playful social media post. On July 30, 2025, Tesla posted on X a brief message that read, “Our seats robot also has great jeans.”The message was accompanied by a video showing a robotic arm performing durability testing on Tesla car seats. The post seems to be a lighthearted reference to the American Eagle campaign, using a pun to draw a parallel between jeans and car seat 'jeans' (seams). Tesla later followed up with the word 'Seatney,' combining 'seat' and 'Sweeney' in another playful nod. This response offered a humorous take on the conversation surrounding the jeans campaign. Earlier, music artist Doja Cat shared a TikTok video parodying the campaign’s play on words. In the clip, she humorously highlights the distinction between 'genes' and 'jeans,' adding a satirical twist to the conversation. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring… My jeans are blee.”The video quickly gained traction online, further fueling public discussion around the ad and its messaging.About American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmerican Eagle’s latest campaign features actress Sydney Sweeney as the face of their new denim collection. In one of the videos, Sweeney walks toward a billboard that says, 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.' She crosses out 'Genes' and replaces it with 'Jeans,' using wordplay to shift the focus to denim and highlight the brand’s long-standing connection to jeans.As part of the campaign, American Eagle released a limited-edition pair of jeans called 'The Sydney Jean.' Co-designed with Sweeney, the jeans feature a butterfly motif, which symbolizes domestic violence awareness, a cause the actress supports. The brand announced that 100% of the purchase price from this product will go to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit offering 24/7 mental health support. As noted in the brand’s official press release, “100% of the purchase price from ‘The Sydney Jean’ will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, and confidential mental health support.”American Eagle is known for its denim, particularly among younger shoppers. The 'Sydney Jean' reflects this approach, combining modern fashion with a message of support and awareness. In recent years, the company has made efforts to pair its products with causes that matter to its audience. The butterfly on the Sydney Jean isn’t just a design.According to American Eagle, it also represents transformation and hope, themes that align with the campaign’s charitable focus. While the campaign has received mixed public reactions, it has also gained widespread attention, including a light-hearted response from Tesla.Also read: &quot;my jeans are blee&quot;: Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney's ad amid American Eagle backlash.