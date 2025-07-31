"Steph Furry": Redditors share their excitement as Stephen Curry's Goat launches its first trailer

Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures have released the official trailer for GOAT, scheduled to release on February 13, 2026. The film is an animated sports comedy co-produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The film introduces viewers to a world of anthropomorphic animals, centering on a small goat with big dreams.The trailer has quickly become a topic of discussion online, particularly on Reddit, where users are sharing their opinions, ranging from amusement to genuine intrigue. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne Redditor set the tone early with a playful nod to Curry’s involvement and the film’s animal theme:“Steph Furry,” said the user.Another user, after seeing an early preview at a film festival, spoke highly of the movie’s tone and potential:“Saw a very in-depth preview for this at the Annecy animation festival and it looks really fun. Think it could be a sleeper hit,” another user added.Others praised the visual presentation and its suitability for younger audiences:“Yeah I’m sure kids are really going to like it, the animation looked pretty too,” a Reddit user commented.“This looks adorable. Everyone’s a hater nowadays,” another user added.“This isn't about Steph lol. And it's not like he wrote the movie,” another user added.Overall, early sentiment has leaned toward optimism, with many Redditors noting the film’s feel-good theme and potential appeal for younger viewers.All about the movie GOAT that releases in 2026GOAT is an original animated action-comedy directed by Tyree Dillihay in his feature debut, with Adam Rosette as co-director. The film is written by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, and produced by Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton for Unanimous Media, alongside Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman for Modern Magic. It will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.The story follows Will, a young goat voiced by Caleb McLaughlin, known for Stranger Things, who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. Roarball is a high-energy, co-ed, full-contact sport played by the strongest and fastest animals in the world. Despite his small stature, Will earns a once-in-a-lifetime shot to prove himself in the big leagues.Faced with doubt from his larger, tougher teammates and the challenges of the professional circuit, Will is determined to defy expectations and prove that he can compete, succeed, and shine on the biggest stage.Alongside McLaughlin, the voice cast includes Stephen Curry, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Jelly Roll, and more. Curry voices a giraffe character and also plays a behind-the-scenes role as producer.Blending comedy, sports action, and family-friendly themes, GOAT is poised to appeal to both younger viewers and basketball enthusiasts. Early online reactions have varied, reflecting a range of opinions from cautious curiosity to mild skepticism.Also read: &quot;I'm too messy for that&quot;: Taron Egerton addresses rumors of being a contender to play James Bond.