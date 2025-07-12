“Incredibly s*xual” — Clayton Howard speaks about his experience with Cassie from intial encounters with Diddy and her

Male escort Clayton Howard has recently recalled the experience of his encounters with Cassie Ventura at the time when Cassie was in a relationship with Diddy. Notably, Clayton sued Cassie and Diddy around a week ago, alleging that Ventura gave him a s*xually transmitted disease and went for an abortion when she was expecting their child.

Clayton Howard appeared for an interview with The Art of Dialogue on July 11, 2025, where he shed light on the moment he witnessed Cassie and Diddy reportedly getting intimate with each other. He addressed the same by saying:

“I don’t know how, like I watched her and Diddy have s*x. He wasn’t doing what I was doing. I would have s*x with her and maybe five minutes she’d s***rt and c*m all over the place. She was incredibly s*xual young woman. Incredibly, incredibly s*xual.”

Clayton Howard initially opened up about his early life a little bit, following which he started referring to the time he received a call from Cassie Ventura. Clayton mentioned that he was working for an independent agency at the time, which used to manage escorts, and it was owned by a woman whom Howard met in prison.

Clayton said that he started working for the company after he had trouble finding a job. He stated that Cassie got in touch with the woman who owned the agency, and the latter informed Howard that Cassie wanted him to come over.

Howard said that he told the woman to give his number to Ventura, who reportedly invited him to a hotel in New York City, leading to their first meeting. Howard recalled the experience of the meeting by saying:

“When I first met her, she was dope. I was obviously surprised by how beautiful she was, I never expected a woman that gorgeous to open the door, never. I remember when she opened the door, I was so stuck. I was looking at her like, ‘Wow, look at this woman.’ And she actually had to speak to me just to snap me out of like, ‘Yo, bro. Hey, Dave.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, what’s going on.’”

Clayton Howard opens up on Cassie Ventura’s alleged intention behind inviting him

During his latest conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Clayton claimed that he was initially confused about the fact that Cassie reportedly invited him for a massage. Howard explained the reason for the same by stating that the dancer and actress was attractive enough to get anyone for a massage.

Clayton Howard added that there was a point where he found that the meeting had nothing to do with massage. He then opened up on how Cassie Ventura allegedly approached him to get intimate and said:

“I’m sitting in the living room. We talk for a few minutes. You know, she offers me a drink, whatever. We’re just like basically getting to know each other. She then says, you know, let me see what you working with. You know, I said, ‘Okay, cool.’ By then, I was a little drunk. I had a few drinks. I’m like, ‘All right.’ I show her. She starts salivating.”

Clayton Howard said that a few moments later, Cassie Ventura reportedly informed him that her “husband” was at the place, who wanted to watch them together. Howard stated that Ventura also questioned him if he had any issues with the same. Clayton then revealed his reaction to Cassie, as he stated:

“When you know Cassie said this to me, I was kind of I want to say numb to the situation of someone watching me from a voyeur standpoint. So I said, ‘Cool, no problem.’ And he came down. He was really quiet. He had his face covered with a baseball cap. I think it was Pittsburgh coz it had a yellow pee on it and a bandana wrapped around his nose and his mouth.”

Clayton Howard claimed that the other person hardly said anything and went into a dark corner of the room with a baby oil in his hand.

“Cassie comes up to me, she starts talking to me, complimenting my body, my chest. She asked Diddy can she begin, can she touch me. He told her, “No, put the baby oil on.” And that was my education that night into how the next eight years would be.”

Meanwhile, Clayton Howard’s interview video has received more than 61,000 views so far on YouTube. Apart from this, Cassie and Diddy are yet to respond to the claims made in the video alongside the lawsuit filed by Howard.

