Days after Diddy received a partial guilty verdict from the jury, both the rapper and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, have been named as co-defendants in a new federal lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard, as per Yahoo News.

Clayton, who claims himself be a male escort hired by Combs for his freak-offs with Ventura, called her out in a video posted by @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram, saying,

"[Cassie] exposed herself to liability when she got on the stand and decided to mention me as the male escort who was with her when she overdosed, and Diddy made her have sex with him. That was a lie, people. Cassie had just woke up from sleeping eight hours. Myself and Sean Combs were exhausted, we wanted to go home. Cassie was the one who forced that sexual encounter."

Howard also spoke about Ventura testifying that Diddy forced her to have sex when on her menstrual cycle. In the escort's experience, the one time such an incident did happen was because of Ventura herself, who, in her "drunken and hormonal" state, manipulated them into it.

Clayton also claimed in the video that Ventura's lawsuit against Combs was allegedly an act of revenge after her heart was broken by Diddy. He further added,

"Cassie dug the grave that is Clayton Howard herself. Cassie got on the stand, trying to destroy Diddy. She should've taken her 20-30 million dollars and walked into sunset."

While Howard singles out Ventura in the latest video, the escort's lawsuit blames both Diddy and her, claiming that the former couple "trafficked" him for "commercial sex, using me as an entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions".

Howard Clayton's lawsuit claims Cassie gave him an STD

Besides accusing Diddy and Ventura of trafficking him, Clayton Howard also alleged that Ventura coerced him to have unprotected sex after convincing him to take ecstasy. Per Howard, the incident resulted in him contracting a sexually transmitted disease, as per reports.

He also claims that their unprotected sex led to Ventura's pregnancy at one point. But the singer allegedly aborted the child without telling Howard about it. According to HotNewHipHop, Howard doesn't blame Ventura for her decision to abort, saying,

"I know it must have been a difficult decision for her. I blame the situation for what happened. The situation led us to create a life due to our carelessness, and that carelessness resulted in the death of an innocent child."

Neither Ventura nor Diddy's representatives have shared any public comment on Clayton Howard's latest lawsuit.

Diddy, who was found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of the RICO and sex trafficking charges, continues to stay behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) after his bail request was denied by Judge Subramanian on Wednesday.

The judge cited Combs' disregard for the rule of law and propensity for violence as reasons why he should remain in custody until his sentencing took place. The sentencing is scheduled to take place on October 3, regarding which a hearing will take place next Tuesday, July 8.

