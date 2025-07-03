What does Deonte Nash’s letter to the judge say? Cassie's friend expresses concern about Diddy’s potential release

On Wednesday, July 2, Diddy received a partial guilty verdict from the jury on the third day of their deliberation. Following the verdict, Judge Subramanian asked both the prosecutors and the defense to submit letters on the issue of Combs' release from prison.

The prosecutors' letter argued that the Bad Boy Records owner should remain in custody until his sentencing. Their letter also contained a note sent by Deonte Nash, Cassie Ventura's friend and celebrity stylist, who previously testified in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

In his note, Deonte Nash highlighted the danger Combs' release would pose to the people who "have risked everything by coming forward." Nash added,

"Mr. Combs has a long, well-documented history of violent, coercive, and retaliatory behavior. Over the years, he has repeatedly escaped meaningful accountability, and each time this has only reinforced his sense of impunity."

The stylist continued,

"If he is released now, I have no doubt he will see it as yet another license to continue intimidating, threatening, and harming people who challenge or expose him."

CNN reports that after reviewing the letters submitted by both parties, Judge Subramanian denied Diddy's bail. He highlighted the rapper's "disregard for the rule of law and a propensity for violence" as the reason why he should remain in custody.

In May, Deonte Nash testified about Diddy attacking Cassie multiple times

Expand Tweet

Deonte Nash's note in the prosecutors' letter about Diddy's bail comes two months after the stylist took the stand in the Finna Get Loose rapper's sex trafficking trial.

On May 29, BBC reported Nash's testimony in the trial, sharing that the stylist told the court that he had witnessed Combs attacking Ventura multiple times. He added that the Satisfy You rapper also threatened Cassie to release her sex tapes.

Deonte began his testimony by mentioning that he didn't want to testify but was subpoenaed by the prosecution. In one incident that Nash recounted on the stand, Combs showed up in Cassie's LA apartment and allegedly started beating her while she was asleep on the sofa.

Expand Tweet

Along with Cassie and Deonte, Diddy's assistant "Mia" was also in the apartment. The three tried to escape Diddy by running to the bedroom, but he got in before they could lock the door. Inside, he kept beating Cassie until her head was bleeding badly. When Deonte tried to call for help, Diddy stopped him, saying his security would take her to a plastic surgeon instead.

When Nash saw Cassie on a video call the next day, he noticed stitches on her eyebrow. The stylist's testimony was in line with Ventura's own testimony in the trial, and drew a picture of the rapper's violent tendencies for the jury.

Sean Combs, who was found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted for three charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, will return to the courtroom next Tuesday, July 8, for the next hearing about his sentencing.

