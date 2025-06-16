"No one deserves being dragged by their hair" — Texts between Cassie and Diddy's chief of staff from May 2017 allege physical violence

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial continued on June 16, 2025, and the jury members read the alleged conversations between the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and the artist’s chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. The latest updates from the trial shared by CNN reported that the jury saw a few text messages that were shared back in May 2017.

The texts allege physical violence as it featured Khorram questioning Cassie if she was fine, adding that the latter should talk to Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, the dancer and actress wrote in her reply to Kristina:

“No one deserves being dragged by their hair. I locked the door for my safety.”

According to CNN, the jury also read the texts between Kristina and Sean’s assistants that were shared the previous year. The entire team allegedly planned the hotel nights for Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura, and they once opted to include an escort’s name in a file related to the hotel room.

Khorram was also spotted telling an assistant that Combs was reportedly planning to “do wild king” on one particular night, and they attempted to get cash worth $4,000 inside the hotel. Sean’s assistant, Dave Shirley, later told Khorram in a message that they needed more baby oil to organize the hotel night, and Khorram texted Cassie Ventura by saying:

“Hi, Dave is at your door with the green.”

Back in November 2023, Cassie had filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, making allegations of r*pe and physical abuse for many years. Notably, the lawsuit was settled the same month, and Diddy confirmed the same in a statement shared with CNN, saying that he and Ventura decided to resolve the problem amicably.

Cassie Ventura got stitches after being reportedly hit by Diddy

The list of witnesses who have appeared to testify at Sean Combs’ trial also includes stylist Deonte Nash. As per BBC News, Nash was employed under both Sean and Cassie, and he testified against Combs last month, saying that the rapper allegedly abused Ventura multiple times when they were in a relationship.

Deonte recalled an incident in his testimony, saying that Diddy reportedly arrived at Cassie’s apartment in Los Angeles on one occasion. Sean Combs then allegedly began hitting Ventura after grabbing her by the hair.

Nash told the court that he and Cassie attempted to save themselves by getting inside the bedroom. However, Sean Combs entered the bedroom and did not stop beating Ventura until she injured herself after hitting her head on the bed frame, as reported by BBC News.

Deonte said in his testimony that Sean later informed him that his security would take Ventura to a plastic surgeon. Furthermore, Nash told the court that he witnessed stitches on Cassie’s eyebrow while speaking to her on a video call.

According to BBC News, Nash testified that apart from Cassie Ventura, Diddy had reportedly attacked many other people. Deonte further alleged that Sean Combs had also threatened Ventura by telling the singer and model that her s*x tapes would be released to everyone.

Per the latest updates from Sean’s ongoing trial, the paralegal specialist at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Ananya Sankar, started testifying on June 16, 2025.

