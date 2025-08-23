"NO ONE DID ANYTHING WRONG???"- Perez Hilton fumes after Ghislaine Maxwell opens up about Trump, Epstein & Bill Clinton in latest interview

In July, the Department of Justice interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's associate, about President Trump. The transcript and audio of the interview, conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, were released on Friday, August 22.Ghislaine Maxwell, in her interview, said that she had never seen President Trump in &quot;any inappropriate setting&quot; and called him a &quot;gentleman.&quot; The former girlfriend of Epstein also claimed that there was no &quot;client list.&quot; She also said that former President Bill Clinton was &quot;not Epstein's friend.&quot;Todd Blanche @DAGToddBlancheLINKIn the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has now reacted to Maxwell's interview in his August 22 blog. Reporting on what the convicted aide of Jeffrey Epstein said, Hilton wrote,&quot;Maxwell does say she never saw Trump do anything wrong… which is what we expected. But she also says she never saw EPSTEIN do anything wrong! And oh yeah, she never did anything wrong herself, either! Oh, and by the way, Bill Clinton is totally innocent, too! This has got to be a joke, right? NO ONE DID ANYTHING WRONG???&quot;Hilton, who has been commenting on the Epstein file, said that he knew &quot;this was coming,&quot; adding that the POTUS had been &quot;looking guilty&quot; of not releasing files, and hence the transcript was released.&quot;So, of course, they were going to release the transcript of her convo with Blanche. Not the actual evidence they’ve had for months, the files they had hundreds of agents working overtime to flag Trump’s name in,&quot; Hilton wrote.Perez Hilton reported what Ghislaine Maxwell said about Trump, Epstein, and Bill ClintonIn his blog, Perez Hilton reported on what Ghislaine Maxwell said in her conversation with Todd Blanche. Hilton also included the excerpt of Maxwell's conversation in which she said that she &quot;never saw&quot; the president in any &quot;inappropriate setting.&quot;“I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” Maxwell said.Ghislaine Maxwell told Blanche and also said that Epstein and Trump were not &quot;close friends,&quot; and they were on friendly terms, &quot;like people in social settings.&quot; When attorney Blanche asked her if the president was included in Epstein's 50th birthday book.In her responses, Maxwell claimed that she didn't recall if anything was from the president in the book. In her interview, she also admired Trump and said that she had &quot;always liked him.&quot;Ghislaine Maxwell also claimed in her interview that she &quot;never saw&quot; Epstein with underage masseuses. Moreover, she went on to say that there was no client list and that there was no blackmail involved.&quot;Absolutely no. There is no list. There is no – I’m not aware of any blackmail. I never heard that. I never saw it and I never imagined it,&quot; she stated.The convicted associate of the disgraced financier was asked if she believed that Epstein took his own life. She responded with a &quot;no.&quot;Maxwell was also asked about the link between Epstein and former President Bill Clinton. In her reply, she claimed that Clinton was her &quot;friend&quot; and &quot;not Epstein’s friend.&quot; She also claimed that Clinton &quot;never went&quot; to Epstein's controversial island. Maxwell also denied that Bill Clinton ever received a massage.“So they spent time on the plane together, and I don’t believe there was ever a massage on the plane. So that would’ve been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage. And he didn’t, because I was there,” Maxwell claimed.Reacting to the interview, Perez Hilton stated that the interview &quot;STINKS to high heaven.&quot;Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in mid-2020 and was convicted of helping Epstein lure underage girls to abuse. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.