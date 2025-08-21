"Terrifying..." - Perez Hilton reacts after Tamar Braxton is found in "a pool of blood" in harrowing near-death experience

Tamar Braxton, singer and reality star, is recovering from an undetermined and serious accident, which raised a worried response from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton. Braxton called the accident a near-death experience on several Instagram Stories shared August 19, 2025, which left the 48-year-old entertainer with serious injuries.In one of her Instagram Stories, Tamar Braxton disclosed that the incident happened on August 17, writing,&quot;I almost died Sunday. I Was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury.&quot;Braxton also listed the injuries she sustained, among them a fractured nose, missing teeth, and loss of mobility. The Braxton Family Values star added, &quot;I don't even know what happened to me,&quot; indicating that the circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown.Media personality Perez Hilton took to his blog to express his shock at the news, writing,&quot;Terrifying…&quot;Perez Hilton suggested that while the injuries seemed to imply that Braxton may have &quot;fainted and fell while unconscious,&quot; this was only speculation because no details from Braxton or her representatives were released.Hilton also conveyed his well wishes to the reality star, writing,&quot;We are so glad Tamar Braxton is still alive after having what sounds like a terrifying near-death experience over the weekend... She certainly is a strong woman, and she'll need every bit of strength to get through this. We're sending all our love, light, and well wishes while she recovers... We hope Tamar rests up and recovers fully. Those injuries are no joke. And the psychological toll of going through something like that isn't easy, either.&quot;Tamar Braxton reflects on changed outlook after near-fatal accidentTamar Braxton at Bishop William Murphy's 50th birthday celebration (Image via Getty)In her Instagram Stories, while talking about the accident, Tamar Braxton indicated that the experience has changed her way of thinking, writing,&quot;The way I look at life now is totally different.&quot;She added that as her physical health mends, her &quot;mental journey begins,&quot; asking her followers to &quot;pray for [her] for real.&quot; In one other Instagram Story, she wrote, &quot;Thank you God for waking me up today,&quot; while in another, she posted a picture of a passage from Proverbs 31 in The Bible that saluted strong women.Tamar Braxton's manager, Phil Thornton, also responded to the situation on his Instagram Story, where he thanked Braxton's fans for their prayers and well wishes. However, Thornton also did not elaborate on the cause of the incident.This was not the first time Braxton spoke publicly about her health troubles. Braxton spoke about a pulmonary embolism she experienced in 2015, leading to her exit from Dancing With the Stars. She had also been candid about her struggles with depression and anxiety. In 2020, she discussed a suicide attempt, which she said resulted from the &quot;toxic&quot; atmosphere of reality television, as per an August 20, 2025, Los Angeles Times report.This spring, Braxton started a solo singing tour on which she traversed the country from April through May, from Washington, D.C., to Oakland. Braxton's reality show history includes Tamar &amp; Vince, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Real.As Tamar Braxton recovers from her injuries, it is currently unclear if she will be able to make her next performance at FunkFest in South Fulton, GA, on September 27.Stay tuned for more updates.