"Why wouldn't they?!" - Perez Hilton defends Chris Martin's decision to continue kiss cam following fiasco involving Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot

Podcaster Perez Hilton recently defended Chris Martin's decision to continue the kiss cam following the fiasco involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. In an article published on his blog on August 19, 2025, Hilton argued that the incident had boosted the band's visibility, while sharing his opinions on them continuing with the kiss cam.

"Why wouldn't they?! Their tour has gotten SO much more publicity than it would have otherwise!" he wrote.

For the unversed, the fiasco Hilton referred to stemmed from Coldplay's July 16 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. During the concert, the kiss cam focused on a couple who quickly ducked away from the camera. That couple was later revealed to be Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and HR Chief, Kristin Cabot, both of whom were married to other people.

In his blog, Hilton said that their "affair was literally blasted on a jumbotron for all to see." He remarked further on the aftermath of the Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot scandal.

"One month after the DISASTER that unfolded before the world's very eyes at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, Chris [Martin] says he is not interested in changing up his show!"

Hilton further reported that Chris Martin had even addressed the issue directly during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour stop in Hull, England, on August 18.

Speaking to the audience, Martin acknowledged the controversy but insisted the kiss cam would remain part of the show.

"We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah. Life throws you lemons, and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you," Hilton wrote, citing Martin.

Hilton also reported that Martin lightheartedly engaged with a fan in the Hull audience who held up a sign declaring they had attended three Music of the Spheres shows in as many months. Martin joked that they were even present at the infamous Boston concert where the Andy Byron-Kriston Cabot fiasco unfolded, before thanking them for "coming again after that debacle."

Referring to the risk of something similar happening again, Hilton explained that it seemed "unlikely, but not impossible." Still, he noted the band had "zero plans to change the format of their show" and would keep the tradition alive.

"Coldplay's kiss cam is here to STAY! Don't try to talk Chris Martin out of it!" Perez Hilton remarked.

Perez Hilton weighs in on Andy Byron's plans to sue Coldplay over kiss cam scandal

The aforementioned instance wasn't the first time podcaster Perez Hilton revisited the fallout from Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's infamous "kiss cam scandal" at the July 17 Foxborough Music of the Spheres concert.

On July 29, 2025, Perez Hilton published an article on his website analyzing Andy Byron's rumored plans to take legal action against Coldplay after frontman Chris Martin accidentally exposed his affair with former HR Chief Kristin Cabot during their concert.

Hilton said that, in his opinion, the situation between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot escalated because the pair tried to duck out of the frame of the kiss cam, which only fueled suspicion. The media personality also pointed out how their attempt to avoid the camera prompted Chris Martin to comment in front of the crowd.

"Oh what… either they're having an affair or they're very shy," Chris Martin was heard saying.

According to Hilton, Martin's playful remark helped push the moment to become viral.

"They tried to act quick by dodging out of the frame, which only made them look 1,000x more sus. After seeing them hide, lead singer Chris Martin called out exactly what everyone saw: it looked like someone was doing something they shouldn’t!" Perez Hilton added.

Hilton further added that Andy Byron's frustration was now being directed toward Coldplay, especially Chris Martin, with rumors suggesting he was exploring a lawsuit.

Citing a Page Six report dated July 22, 2025, Hilton mentioned that a source close to Andy Byron said the ex-CEO felt "publicly embarrassed" and believed "the band turned him into an internet meme without his permission." However, Hilton mocked the claim, remarking that Byron had been "shameless enough to attend a PACKED concert with his side chick" but still wanted to sue.

The Page Six report also quoted attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers, who suggested that Andy Byron's most likely legal path would be a defamation lawsuit, hinging on Chris Martin's remark about the affair.

"If we are getting creative, a possible claim would be for defamation, specifically as it relates to Chris Martin characterizing the two as having an 'affair,'" Dowlatshahi shared.

The attorney explained that Andy Byron would also need to prove in court that Martin "knew or should have known" that he was not cheating, but made the statement anyway "with malice." He also said, however, that Andy Byron would likely avoid filing such a suit to escape further public scrutiny.

Referring to this Page Six report, Hilton also dismissed the idea of Andy Byron suing Coldplay as a "long shot," stressing that Chris Martin's comments were playful. He explained that no one thought the frontman's comment was "serious," making it hard to prove malicious intent.

Hilton further added that insiders had reportedly told Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop that Chris Martin had simply "laughed off" the idea of a lawsuit. Considering the concert setting, with 70,000 people in attendance and cameras everywhere, Hilton emphasized that Andy Byron could not reasonably claim a violation of privacy.

"Seriously, how could he sue? Entrance into those places gives them permission to film you, that's how jumbotrons work. There's signage all over the place protecting the venue!" Perez Hilton remarked.

After the viral fallout from the Coldplay concert, Andy Byron stepped down as Astronomer's CEO but has yet to release an official statement or pursue any legal action against the band.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin and Coldplay remain focused on their Music of the Spheres world tour, with their next stop set for Wembley Stadium in London on August 22, 2025.

