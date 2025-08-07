"You're not the Pope!": Reneé Rapp reacts to Andy Byron’s rumored public apology after Coldplay concert scandal with Kristin Cabot

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's viral moment at the Coldplay concert remains a topic of public discourse. Reneé Rapp, who recently appeared on Alex Cooper's podcast, also reacted to the incident. During a segment of the August 6 episode of Call Her Daddy, host Cooper asked the singer to share her opinion on a range of topics, including the widely discussed concert incident.Consequently, Alex Cooper asked Reneé Rapp to share her views on the &quot;cheating CEO&quot; incident from the Coldplay concert. Surprisingly, Rapp said that although she had heard the &quot;rumor,&quot; she was not familiar with the &quot;whole fiasco.&quot;Cooper then explained the entire incident to her, including the rumored apology allegedly issued by Andy Byron, in which he seemingly &quot;blamed Coldplay.&quot;Reneé Rapp and Alex Cooper talked about Andy Byron's rumored apology (Image via YouTube/Call Her Daddy).Although the viral apology was later confirmed to be fake, it became a topic of widespread online discussion. After hearing about the &quot;public apology,&quot; the singer reacted and said:&quot;Oh my god, you're not the Pope. What are you doing? Wait, he made like a Notes app apology. He's like an influencer who got cancelled for saying a slur. What are we doing? Is this real?&quot;The Bite Me artist also shared her thoughts on the alleged cheating incident involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot when asked for her reaction during the interview.&quot;Um not loving. Dare I say hating. Let's get one thing straight. That's f*ck*ng crazy. Yo, everybody makes mistakes, but that's insane. When you Oh my god. When you have a family,&quot; Rapp said.More on Andy Byron’s fake viral apology after being spotted with Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concertFor the uninitiated, notable figures such as Reneé Rapp, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, and the company's then-head of HR, Kristin Cabot, were seen cuddling on the jumbotron during Coldplay's July 16 concert. Upon realizing they had appeared on the kiss cam, the two attempted to evade the camera.Chris Martin called them out at the concert, saying, &quot;either they're having an affair or they're very shy.&quot; The incident kept the internet buzzing for days. Amid the intense virality, several rumors circulated, including a widely shared apology statement allegedly from Andy Byron. In the viral message, Byron appeared to apologize to both his wife and his company.“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader,&quot; the rumored apology read.In the same rumored public statement, Andy Byron allegedly blamed Chris Martin for being caught.“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle,” viral apology added.Although the apology circulated widely online, Astronomer denied its authenticity, calling it “fake,” according to a July 18 report by the New York Post. Since the incident, neither individual has issued a public statement.As of now, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have both resigned from Astronomer. The company confirmed Byron’s resignation on July 19. Kristin Cabot’s departure was later confirmed on July 24, when an Astronomer spokesperson shared the update with CNBC via email.