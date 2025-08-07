Reneé Rapp reveals her "weirdest kink" & other intimate details in candid conversation with Alex Cooper

Days after releasing her sophomore album Bite Me, Reneé Rapp appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. In the August 6 episode, Rapp spoke candidly about various aspects of her life, including some intimate and personal experiences.

During the episode, host Alex Cooper played a game with Reneé Rapp titled "Confess or Text." Cooper explained that she would ask a series of "borderline inappropriate" questions, which Rapp was expected to answer. However, if Rapp chose not to respond, she had the option to pass, but would then be required to text someone from her contacts with a randomly selected message.

Cooper provided two bowls, one containing names from Rapp's contact list and the other containing preset text messages, which Rapp had to use if she opted out of answering a question. The first question Cooper asked was about Reneé Rapp's "weirdest kink."

"Ice. Like ice," Rapp replied.

In another question, Alex Cooper asked the singer about the "worst thought" that had come to her mind during physical intimacy.

"'Oh my god, why are you ugly?' You know when you get too close to someone's face and you're realizing that you're so uninterested and you're like, whoa, you just got ugly," the In The Kitchen singer replied.

The Call Her Daddy host also asked Rapp if she had ever made a "s*x tape," to which the singer instantly responded with a "Yes."

However, there were certain questions Reneé Rapp opted not to answer. Instead, she chose to send a text when Alex Cooper asked about the "rudest person" she had encountered at an award show. She also skipped questions about a celebrity who "tried to flirt" with her despite being in a relationship and older celebrities who made her "hate old people."

What did Reneé Rapp tell Alex Cooper about the song references in her new album?

Alex Cooper interviewing Reneé Rapp on the Call Her Daddy podcast (Image via YouTube/Call Her Daddy)

On August 1, Reneé Rapp released her new album, Bite Me. The songs appear to include references to her past relationship experiences. During the Call Her Daddy interview, Alex Cooper asked Rapp about one of her former relationships. While not naming the individual, Cooper highlighted a specific relationship and asked if it was the one Rapp "wrote about" in the new album.

"It is, but it's only on certain song. This album is like a conglomerate of my current relationship, my past relationship, the relationship that I was in before that that I don't even know if you could consider a relationship, about like some of my friends," Reneé Rapp answered.

The singer added that she included many of her past "experiences" in the album, no matter how "sh*t" the relationship was.

Alex Cooper later asked the actor-singer about the writing process behind the new album.

In response, Rapp said she enjoyed writing "very personally" and wanted to take additional time to make sure it reflected in her work. She also shared that the process made her feel anxious, as she was uncertain about revealing "that much" of her "personal life." Despite the hesitation, she said she was "proud of" the final result.

"I made something that I am really proud of. And as a songwriter and an artist, I want to make things that are who I am holistically as a person," Rapp said.

Reneé Rapp released her sophomore album, Bite Me, on Friday, August 1, marking her return after a two-year hiatus following her 2023 debut, Snow Angel. Bite Me is a 12-track album with a total runtime of 33 minutes and 29 seconds.

