Alex Cooper's dating history explored as Call Her Daddy host shares opinion on situationship as "f*ck buddy" with "hangout privileges"

In a June 29 episode of Sunday Sessions with Father Cooper, a segment on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper shared her thoughts on navigating vacation romance and situationships, offering advice to her viewers.

During the podcast, Cooper, who has been married for over a year, shared tips with viewers on summer romance and situationships.

She told the viewers that if you keep talking through a summer fling after summer ends, it evolves into a situationship, as someone usually ends up catching feelings.

To avoid ending up in a situationship, Cooper offered three key rules. First, she emphasized the importance of being clear about your own dating goals, and if they don't align with your "summer fling," it's best to walk away.

The second rule was to clarify "exclusivity," and her third rule was to keep expectations low with your "fling."

"The situationship rule number three in my head. And it's kind of what I've been saying, and it's kind of a culmination of everything, but keep your expectations low. This man is not your boyfriend. He does not owe you emotional support. This is a f**k buddy with a p*nis and occasional nons*xual hangout privileges," Alex Cooper added.

Alex Cooper has been married to film producer Matt Kalpan since April 6, 2024. The couple met through a business Zoom call in 2020 and soon got engaged in April 2023.

However, Matt isn't the only one Cooper has been in a relationship with, as she has been vocal about her past relationship in her podcast.

Per The List, the host of Call Her Daddy has been in other notable relationships, including one with American baseball player Noah Syndergaard in 2017, whom she referred to as "Slim Shady" in her podcasts.

While she hasn't disclosed how long they dated, in 2020, Cooper shared that she rekindled her romance with "Slim Shady," though it ultimately didn't work out.

She also opened up about dating someone she referred to as "Door No. 3." However, they did not last long because of timing, the outlet noted.

Alex Cooper also dated an unnamed Boston Red Sox player who was 13 years older during her sophomore year in college. However, they separated as Cooper came to terms with his other relationships.

"I was walked all over. I was treated like s**t," Cooper stated in Call Her Daddy.

Alex Cooper has been open about her past relationships

In another episode of Call Her Daddy, uploaded on March 25, 2020, Alex Cooper shared a life update, revealing she was dating a man referred to as "The Canadian."

The early stages of their romance took a strange turn when he sent her a photo of himself with two other men she was also casually seeing.

"You all know the Canadian, a guy I'm f**king talking to regularly. He sent me a photo. There's three men in the photo. I am talking to all three of those men. How do they all know each other? How are they all hanging out? Why are they quarantining together? I have no f**king idea," Alex said.

To make things even weirder, Cooper later found out that all three men were quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They even joined group calls with her, never mentioning they were all romantically involved with her.

Eventually, the awkwardness led Cooper and “The Canadian” to break up.

On June 8, 2025, Alex Cooper's two-part docu-series Call Her Alex premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, offering insights into her personal life and career. All episodes of the series are available on Disney+ and Hulu.

