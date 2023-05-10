Did Noah Syndergaard date podcaster Alex Cooper? Personal life of Dodgers pitcher explored

Alex Cooper was once in a relationship with Noah Syndergaard, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. Cooper and Syndergaard began dating in Cooper's senior year at Boston University.
Alex Cooper is a podcast presenter who got her start on the old Barstool Sports program "Call Her Daddy." Cooper used to co-host the podcast with her Sofia Franklyn, but Cooper became the sole proprietor of the program and all of its intellectual property in 2020.
"The moment my soul left my body. I will never recover😭😭😭 retirement is the only option from here" - alexandracooper
According to Forbes, Cooper accepted a deal for $60 million in 2021, making Spotify the sole owner of the program.
Syndergaard and Cooper were seen holding hands at New York Knicks game in 2017.
"THHOOORRRR! Great to have @Metspitcher @Noahsyndergaardin the house tonight! #NYKvsCHI (Photo: Michelle Farsi/MSG Photos)" - thegarden
After the team's victory on Opening Day in 2017, Syndergaard invited Cooper to a gathering with family and friends.
"Great Opening Day dinner w/ some great ppl....except dude in back right, he kinda sucks." - noahsyndergaard
Noah Syndergaard's contract with the Dodgers
Veteran starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year contract in 2022. With an extra $1.5 million in incentives, the contract is worth a total of $13 million in guaranteed income.
"Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The 30-year-old Syndergaard is expected to join the Dodgers' starting rotation." -jeffpassan
After briefly returning to the East Coast, the transfer sent Syndergaard, 30, back to Southern California. Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Angels last offseason after playing his first seven seasons with the Mets.