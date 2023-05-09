Fact Check: Is Noah Syndergaard resorting to hypnosis to overcome his woes? Pitcher's unusual practice examined

Noah Syndergaard, the 6-foot 6 right hander, was looking for a fresh start when he inked a one-year deal worth $13 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason.

Although he could easily have signed for more, the short-term nature of the deal is a nod to the well-known and pervasive injury struggles that have wreaked so much havoc on Syndergaard's career lately.

In his first six starts with the Dodgers, Noah Syndergaard has gone 1-3 with an ERA of 6.32. He has been a major factor dragging down the Dodgers' starter's ERA to 4.24 as a team.

Recently, Syndergaard revealed that he is employing a rather unique practice to try and salvage some of his former glory. According to the 30-year-old, he decompresses by entering the clubhouse's "nap room" where Los Angeles Dodgers mental skills coach Brent Walker talks to him while he rests. Some have called the practice "hypnotic".

"Noah Syndergaard has turned to hypnosis to try and end his pitching struggles:" - WFAN Sports Radio

Noah Syndergaard began his career with the New York Mets, and played there from 2015 until 2019. During that time, the Texas native put together a record of 47-31, an ERA of 3.32, and 777 strikeouts over 718 innings.

However, Tommy John surgery slowed Syndergaard down significantly in 2020, and some do not think that he has recovered since. He spent last season plying trade for the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels, posting a record of 10-10 and an ERA of 3.94.

"1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts for Noah Syndergaard in his Dodgers debut" - Blake Harris

Many believe that the short-term deal that Syndergaard penned with the Dodgers last year was a risk-mitigating measure from the team's front office. Perhaps if he can get the hypnosis to work on his side, then he might be looking at a substantial extension when it comes time.

Noah Syndergaard needs to pull his socks up

To use a morbid example, Stephen Strasburg used to be one of the best pitchers in the world, but successive injuries have led many to postulate that he will never pitch again. Although ostensibly healthy, Syndergaard will need to employ whatever tactics he sees fit to be competitive and being on top of his game. Otherwise an early retirement looks like the only option.

