A well-liked player in the free agent market was RHP Noah Syndergaard. Many teams were interested in the 30-year-old right-hander. Some had multiyear deals, while others had average yearly values even greater than the Dodgers' $13 million offer.

However, the Dodgers' track record of helping pitchers reach their full potential continued to stand out as Syndergaard navigated the free agency process. He made the decision to back himself, taking a one-year contract to play for the NL West champions.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Noah Syndergaard signing with the Dodgers has me reliving this gold from back in 2016. Utley homering twice after this was *chef's kiss*. Yes they're dangerous, but there was something about takeout slides.



Noah Syndergaard signing with the Dodgers has me reliving this gold from back in 2016. Utley homering twice after this was *chef's kiss*. Yes they're dangerous, but there was something about takeout slides. https://t.co/V6qz22Ds4l

Left-handed pitchers Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, who were both signed by Los Angeles last year to one-year contracts, lost to free agency this winter. Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Angels for three years and $39 million, and Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers for two years and $25 million.

Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the Angels last year and started 15 games before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline. His 1,342/3 innings pitched between the teams were his most since 2019, and his ERA was 3.94.

Noah Syndergaard can become an ace pitcher for the Dodgers

When he initially joined the Mets, Noah Syndergaard was in a category that was virtually exclusively his own. A 6'6 right-hander with a flowing mane, Syndergaard's two-seam and four-seam fastballs averaged between 97 and 99 mph.

Syndergaard reached speeds of 100 mph. His 3.31 ERA and 2.92 FIP with the Mets from 2015 to 2019 were both among the top five in the majors among pitchers with at least 500 innings pitched. In 2016, Syndergaard was selected for the All-Star squad and garnered votes for the Cy Young Award.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Noah Syndergaard, 94mph Fastball and 77mph Curveball, Overlay. Noah Syndergaard, 94mph Fastball and 77mph Curveball, Overlay. https://t.co/owGpoJAaCj

This strengthens the Dodgers' rotation, which was already potent, but not without some uncertainty. Next to Julio Uras, Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May will be Syndergaard. All four pitchers are excellent, but there are some injury worries within the group. Due to a number of injuries, Kershaw hasn't been able to throw 130 innings in a season since 2019.

With this transaction, the Dodgers' payroll will reach $185 million. The Dodgers are reportedly hoping to have their luxury tax status adjusted this year, though. For teams that pay competitive balance tax in successive seasons, there are increased penalties.

