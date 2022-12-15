Dodgers sign Noah Syndergaard: Can Thor regain his lost thunder with World Series hopefuls?

Noah Syndergaard is known as "Thor" for his luscious locks and Nordic looks. However, he has not been throwing nearly as much thunder as he had done earlier in his career.

Under a new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Syndergaard has the opportunity to come back into contact with his former glory. The only question is whether or not he still has it in him.

A native of Texas, Syndergaard came up with being known for his hard fastballs, which can get up to about 98 miles per hour. He also developed a strong arsenal of breaking pitches to set himself apart.

Although drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, Syndergaard made his pitching debut for the New York Mets in 2015. Syndergaard finished with an ERA of 3.24 with a record of 9-7. On account of his efforts, he came fourth in Rookie of the Year Award voting.

For the next four years, Syndergaard established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. His ERA was below 3.0 for those seasons, and he consistently recorded some of the best WHIP numbers.

However, injuries soon began to bog him down. Hamstring injuries hampered his playing time in 2019, and Tommy John surgery in 2020 sidelined him for the entire year.

Prior to the 2022 season, Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The 2022 season saw the rejuvenation of a pitcher who had been mired in injuries for much of the past two seasons. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, where he finished the season.

"Syndergaard gets $13M plus incentives" - Jon Heyman

In December 2022, Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season showed signs of rejuvenation for Syndergaard. He finished the year with a record of 10-10 and an ERA of 3.94.

The Dodgers are the best pitching team in the league, beyond a doubt. Perhaps with the existing infrastructure, Noah Syndergaard will be able to flourish like he did earlier in his career.

Noah Syndergaard still has the potential to be one of the best

Last season showed that Noah Syndergaard has the fortitude to return from Tommy John surgery and still pitch with skill. However, it remains to be seen if he will ever ascend to All-Star caliber again. If there is any team he can do it on though, it is the LA Dodgers.

