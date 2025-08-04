What happened between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle? Perez Hilton claims influencer has "so much information" to spill about the 'Call Her Daddy' host

Podcaster Perez Hilton recently weighed in on the alleged feud between influencer Alix Earle and Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. In an August 3, 2025, post on X, Hilton wrote:&quot;Alix Earle Seemingly Confirms Alex Cooper Feud -- And Says She Has 'So Much Information' To Spill!&quot;In the blog article linked to the post, Hilton cited Us Weekly insiders who alleged that Earle and Cooper had &quot;a lot of drama&quot; and &quot;clashed over business,&quot; which ultimately led to the breakdown of their friendship.He further added that the rumours about an alleged feud between Earle and Cooper escalated in early 2025 shortly after Cooper's media company, Unwell Network, dropped Earle's Hot Mess podcast. Nonetheless, neither party publicly addressed the rumors at the time.However, Hilton stated that Earle appeared to acknowledge the rift for the first time in a TikTok video posted on Friday, August 1, 2025. In the clip, Earle used her daily Co-Star astrology reading as a springboard to allude to drama she'd been holding back.&quot;My Co-Star told me that I can start sh*t today. It told me. It said, 'You can start some sh*t.' So, I mean, Co-Star told me to. And like, lowkey, is this my time that I've been waiting for?… I have so much information… I wake up every day and I'm like, 'What should I do Co-Star?' And today, it's like 'Revenge.' Like, let's go. Get 'em,&quot; Hilton quoted Earle in his blog post.Hilton then added how in the comment section of Earle's video, a fan directly asked Earle to reveal what had happened with Alex Cooper. To this, the influencer responded with the comment:&quot;how much time do you have&quot;Referring to this exchange, Hilton remarked that there was &quot;no doubt stuff went down&quot; between Alex Cooper and Alix Earle. He interpreted Earle's response as an indirect confirmation of a behind-the-scenes fallout.More about influencer Alix Earle's alleged rift with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex CooperAlex Cooper and Alix Earle (Image via Getty)When influencer Alix Earle joined Alex Cooper's Unwell Network during its launch in August 2023, the partnership was seen as a major move for both personalities. Earle's podcast Hot Mess quickly gained traction under the Unwell banner, cementing her place in the podcasting world. But less than two years later, things took an unexpected turn.In February 2025, multiple outlets reported that Hot Mess had been dropped from the Unwell Network. The news came on the heels of a separate development: SiriusXM, which had announced a content partnership with Cooper in August 2024, had reportedly stopped selling ads for Hot Mess. According to the same reports, the Network had also renounced all rights to the podcast.The abruptness of it all not only left fans confused but also apparently Earle. As per a March 14 E! News article, in a TikTok shared on February 28, she admitted she was in the dark too.&quot;Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter online this week about me and work. And I also have no idea what's going on,&quot; she said.Weeks later, Earle uploaded another video on March 26, updating her followers again, as reported by the outlet in an article published on August 2. But this time, she announced that she had to step away from podcasting entirely. She explained that she couldn't share details but emphasized her pride in what she had created.&quot;I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future…Don't really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can't get into the details of it all right now, but I've loved it so much, and I'm really proud of what I built with the podcast,&quot; she said.Alix Earle reassured fans that she wouldn't disappear entirely and would be &quot;putting out weekly vlogs for the foreseeable future.&quot;At the time, Alex Cooper took to Instagram Stories, stating clearly that Unwell Network had no role in Earle's sudden podcast hiatus, according to the August 2 E! News article. She wrote:&quot;Hi, I see ur comments. Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do with Unwell. Idk why she can't/what's going on. Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP.&quot;However, speculation about the nature of their professional split intensified in the months that followed.By May 2025, Alix Earle herself hinted at complications behind the scenes. In a digital cover story with The Wall Street Journal published on May 22, she admitted that reclaiming ownership had been anything but smooth. While she didn't go into detail, she described the process as &quot;a little bit of a hot mess.&quot;At present, Alix Earle has shifted her focus to vlog-style content on her YouTube channel, where she continues to connect with her audience in a more personal way.On the other hand, Alex Cooper continues to focus on growing her media footprint. with her co-founded ventures, Trending and the Unwell Network. At the same time, she also hosts her popular podcast Call Her Daddy on YouTube.