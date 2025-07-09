Alex Cooper and Laren McMullen open up about their “work friendship balance” behind Call Her Daddy

American podcaster Alexandra Cooper, who is also known as Alex Cooper, recently invited Laren McMullen to her Call Her Daddy podcast. On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the 30-year-old podcaster talked about what it’s like to work with one's best friend.

Talking about finding “work friendship balance” with her best friend, Laren McMullen, who is also the producer of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper said:

“I think one of the biggest questions that we have gotten online since announcing that Laren and I work together is– How the hell do you guys have a work friendship balance? Because that just seems like it is a disaster waiting to happen. And I completely understand why you would think that.”

Alex Cooper, in the aforementioned podcast episode, revealed that McMullen has been working with her for over four years.

Talking about how and why they decided to start working together and how it feels, Alex said:

“We've always been very communicative, and I think, although this may sound weird, once we kind of got our rhythm of how we wanted to work together, like literally of just like are you getting paid? Are you quitting your job? Okay, now you are getting paid, now you have a salary… Once that happened, when we're just working, it is the easiest thing in the world. And I will say it is easier than when we were kids.”

Alex Cooper says it's “seamless” working with Laren McMullen on the Call Her Daddy podcast

Alex Cooper admitted that it is “seamless” to work with her childhood friend, Laren McMullen, on her podcast.

“When Laren and I were children, we had such a passion for filming and writing scripts and creating these worlds together. And the two of us, like my mom says in the documentary, when the two of us were in a room, it was almost too much. We both were so creative and passionate… We were so much more combative when we were younger. Now it's like it's just seamless.”

In her July 9, 2025, podcast episode, the Call Her Alex star talked about how people were shocked when they found out about Laren McMullen’s behind-the-scenes role in the Call Her Daddy podcast. Alex Cooper said that before her Hulu documentary, she had never talked about her best friend’s role “publicly”, adding:

“We have kept this a secret, and we've kept it private… Laren and I have been best friends, and we have grown up together. We played soccer together. We made movies together. We didn't go to the same high school or college, but we've been best friends our whole lives.”

Notably, the 30-year-old podcaster said the two started working together during the pandemic in 2020 when she asked Laren to move in with her in her New York apartment. Alex Cooper claimed that before Laren joined her, she was producing, editing, and hosting Call Her Daddy on her own.

Meanwhile, as per Screen Rant, Laren McMullen attended Tulane University in New Orleans. She has worked with the non-profit organization, Teach For America, in 2021, and also attended Columbia University for a degree in Higher Education.

