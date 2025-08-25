"Great idea!": Perez Hilton reacts after TikToker reveals she has framed a chunk of her dead husband's skin - Details explored

Celebrity blogger and media personality Perez Hilton has publicly endorsed an unconventional memorial, calling a viral story about a postmortem preserved tattoo a &quot;good idea.&quot; His support follows a TikToker named Angelica Radevski sharing a very personal story of her grief, involving the removal, preservation, and framing of her late husband's tattoo on his skin. The story first gained attention on July 30, 2025. Angelica, a 35-year-old nurse from West Virginia, decided after her 55-year-old husband's sudden death that she and their 10-year-old son would preserve a Pittsburgh Steelers tattoo from his right arm. He had over 70 tattoos, and they chose this one because &quot;this is the one Dad would want!&quot; The company that handled the process was Save My Ink Forever. Perez Hilton's blog covered the story on July 30, explaining the technical steps involved. The company sent instructions to a mortician along with a special kit to remove a section of skin. They then sent the skin to their Ohio facility, where it underwent a proprietary 90-day preservation process before being returned framed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton noted that although this method wasn’t for everyone, the preservation provided a significant source of peace and comfort for Angelica and her family.&quot;Look, framing a piece of your loved ones skin may not be for everyone...However, people have different ways they honor and mourn after someone dies,&quot; he wrote. &quot;And this was clearly something that Angelica and her family needed to do to bring them some peace during their grieving process. We’re so sorry for her loss, and we send love and light her way.&quot;Hilton also took to his Instagram on August 24 to revisit the story. He shared an image from his original blog post and captioned it:&quot;I think this is a great idea! U?&quot;Angelica Radevski explains why she preserved a piece of her husband's tattoo as Perez Hilton supports herThis direct endorsement from Perez Hilton brought the discussion back into the spotlight, inviting his millions of followers to share their opinions on the unique method of remembrance. In his earlier blog post, Perez Hilton shared Angelica Radevski's reason for choosing skin preservation over keepsakes. Angelica explained in a TikTok video that receiving her husband's ashes in an urn from the company was the &quot;complete opposite&quot; of providing peace.“When I got the phone call that you can come pick up your husband’s remains, I thought that was gonna help so much. I brought him home and I was sitting in our living room and I had the box, the urn, on the dining room table...And I just couldn’t understand how my 250 pound, muscular, tattooed, my person, accumulated to a box. The thing that I thought was gonna help did the complete opposite,&quot; she said.Although Radevski acknowledged receiving some hate comments online, she said the support far outweighed the criticism. “I respect and I understand that every form of your person is different. And people having their loved ones ashes can fill that void or having a picture of their tattoo is so much more to them than having the actual preservation. I respect that. But that is the beauty. And we are all different,” she said.She was hoping, which was also the message from Perez Hilton's article, to help normalize talking about death and the many ways people can honor their loved ones.